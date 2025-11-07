Fantasy Sports

Week 10 Start Em or Sit Em Wide Receivers: DJ Moore vs. Khalil Shakir

The Bears veteran has come on strong but the Bills playmaker has been more consistent, we answer which to start on your fantasy football team for Week 10.

Shawn Childs

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Finding a balance between current form and potential ceiling is weekly challenging for some start/sit decisions for wide receivers. Many times, I’m looking for a spark in a player’s performance, with the hopes that they have a two-game winning streak.

The fantasy market hopes DJ Moore becomes a trusted starter after playing well in Week 9 (4/89/1 with a passing touchdown). He is this week’s coin flip start with Khalil Shakir.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

After eight games this season, Moore only has 30 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown, putting him behind his previous two years (96/1,364/8 and 98/966/6). He also has 12 rushes for 54 yards and one score. Moore has seven targets or fewer in each game, while trending higher in fantasy points over the past two weeks (11.60 and 23.00).

The Giants sit 28th in wide receiver defense (315.90 fantasy points). Wideouts have accounted for 56% of their receptions allowed, leading to eight touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch.

  • Deebo Samuel (7/96/1)

·      CeeDee Lamb (9/112)

·      George Pickens (5/68/1)

·      Tyquan Thornton (5/71/1)

·      Quentin Johnston (8/98/1)

·      Chris Olave (7/59)

·      Rashid Shaheed (4/114/1)

·      A.J. Brown (6/80)

·      Marvin Mims (6/85)

·      Courtland Sutton (6/87)

·      DeVonta Smith (6/84)

·      Jauan Jennings (4/41/1)

The list of successful wide receivers against New York is long, painting a winning picture for DJ Moore or Rome Odunze. The key to their ceiling is the Bears’ attempting close to 35 passes, something Caleb Williams has done four times (35, 37, 38, and 34).

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

With Keon Coleman failing to develop this year, Shakir has been the Bills’ top wide receiver over their last six games (31/323/3 on 38 targets – 13.63 fantasy points per game in PPR formats). Buffalo continues to use him close to the line of scrimmage, leading to his average depth of target coming in at 3.8 yards (8.7 in 2023 and 5.4 in 2024). His top results came in Week 3 (4/45/1), Week 4 (5/69/1), and Week 8 (6/88/1), with the first outcome being against Miami.

The Dolphins have risk against the run, helping their ranking in wide receiver defense (225.80 fantasy points – 3rd). Offenses have gained fewer than 50% of their yards via the passing game while allowing eight touchdowns.

  • Michael Pittman (6/80/1)

·      Khail Shakir (4/45/1)

·      Garrett Wilson (6/82/1)

·      Tetairoa McMillan (6/73)

·      Ladd McConkey (7/100/1)

·      Zay Flowers (5/64)

Shakir brings a low ceiling in scoring, and his top passing plays this year have come on short completions followed by big yards after the catch (43-yard and 54-yard touchdowns).

Final Start/Sit Call for Week 10: Start DJ Moore Over Khalil Shakir

Moore has the matchup advantage while having a much better career resume. His direction appears to be up, while Rome Odunze has lost his luster in three (2/32, 2/31, and 0/0) of his last four starts. I have the Bills attempting 29 passes this week, suggesting a low ceiling game for Shakir. I have these players projected to score 13.44 and 13.10 fantasy points in Week 10. Despite their similar outlooks, Moore is the player with a higher chance of posting a difference-maker game, making him the winner in this start/sit decision.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

