Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tre Tucker vs. Troy Franklin
Sunday is coming up, which brings another week of fantasy managers having to make some tough decisions in their fantasy lineups. Two borderline plays at the WR position for the majority of the season have been Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin and Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker. Here is a breakdown on who to start and sit between the two in week 11 of fantasy football.
Tre Tucker
In his first week as the WR1 for the Las Vegas Raiders, Tre Tucker had an extremely disappointing game. Against the Denver Broncos, he had two receptions on three targets for 28 yards. This is the fifth game out of nine this year where Tucker has recorded fewer than 40 receiving yards. The Broncos do have a high-level secondary, as they have allowed the sixth fewest passing yards per game this season. In week 11, Tucker will have a better matchup, as he and the Raiders will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
The Cowboys this season are giving up the fourth-most passing yards per game. They have given up several big performances to opposing WRs this season, including one in their latest contest. Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Cowboys’ last game had 96 receiving yards on seven receptions and a touchdown. He is the third WR in the last five games against the Cowboys to have over 70 receiving yards and a touchdown. In PPR formats, Dallas is allowing the most fantasy points per game to the WR position.
Troy Franklin
Denver Broncos WR2, Troy Franklin, keeps stacking solid fantasy outings together. Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had five receptions for 40 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also had nine targets in this game. It is the fourth consecutive game where he has had eight or more targets, and it is also the third game out of four where he has had a touchdown. This week, Franklin and the Broncos will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs this year are allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game. Within this, their play has been elite recently. They have held WRs under 55 yards or less in the last three games, and have allowed just one TD to the WR position as a whole over that stretch. On the year in PPR fantasy formats, they are also allowing the sixth fewest passing yards per game.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football between Tucker and Franklin, Tucker should be a start, and Franklin should be a sit. If Tucker is going to get back to putting up big fantasy performances, the Cowboys are a great team for him to get back on track against. If he can not produce any meaningful fantasy numbers, then moving forward, fantasy owners may want to look elsewhere in fantasy to fill their flex spot or any WR spot. But for now, in week 11, he is the better play in fantasy football than Franklin. Tucker has the matchup and the role in his offense to be successful; now, he just needs the results.