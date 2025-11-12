Breece Hall, TreVeyon Henderson, More Projections for Week 11 TNF Jets vs. Patriots
The NFL and the AFC East had their thumbs on the New England Patriots after back-to-back last-place finishes in their division. A new head coach and a developing young stud quarterback have them positioned to make the postseason and test the AFC's teams in January. New England has won eight consecutive games after starting the year with two losses at home over the first three weeks.
The Jets underwent a roster cleanse at the trade deadline, hoping to rebuild their team via the 2026 NFL Draft. They ride into New England with a two-game winning streak, one of which was an inspired offensive showing (39 points and 502 yards) in Cincinnati. Last week, a couple of defensive scores were the fuel to a win against the Browns despite gaining only 169 yards.
Week 11 Jets vs. Patriots Game Information
TV: Prime Video
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): New England -12.5 points
Over/Under: 43.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 11, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Jets and Patriots.
Week 11 New York Jets Fantasy Football Projections
DraftKings doesn’t have a passing prop line for Thursday night, as they wait to see who New York rolls out at wide receiver. Justin Fields brings a boom-or-bust profile but lacks trusted receiving options. He’ll need to throw the ball to win in this game; the trick is having the weapons to sustain drives.
The Patriots rank fourth in rushing yards allowed (673 – 3.6 yards per carry) to running backs. Backs scored three touchdowns on the ground.
Breece Hall scored three times over his last two games, after going scoreless over his first seven matchups. He’s gained over 55 rushing yards in six of his nine starts, with four outcomes at home. DraftKings set his over/under at 56.5 rushing yards (-114o). No running back has gained over 55 rushing yards against New England.
The only receiving prop of value for the Jets is for Mason Taylor (31.5 yards). New England has given up 61 catches (and 654 receiving yards to tight ends, suggesting an active game by Taylor.
Week 11 New England Patriots Fantasy Football Projections
Drake Maye has passed for over 255 yards in seven of his nine starts, while gaining over 8.5 yards per pass attempt in seven consecutive matchups. The loss of CB Sauce Gardner via a trade invites more weakness in the Jets’ pass coverage that has yet to be priced into the prop lines.
DraftKings set Maye’s over/under at 238.5 passing yards (-113o), which seems favorable on the over side due to his success passing the ball at home (287/1, 268/2, 203/2, 282/3, 259/2).
The Jets’ defense ranks sixth in passing yards allowed (1,833 – 204 yards per game) while allowing 17 passing touchdowns. Quarterbacks gained only 6.8 yards per pass attempt.
- Aaron Rodgers (244/4)
- Josh Allen (148/0)
- Baker Mayfield (233/1)
- Tua Tagovailoa (177/2)
- Dak Prescott (237/4)
- Bo Nix (174/1)
- Byrce Young (138/1)
- Joe Flacco (223/2)
- Dillon Gabriel (167/2)
Maye seems like a lock to pass for more than 1.5 touchdowns (-173o). I expect him to have success passing the ball.
With Rhamondre Stevenson having a chance to play this week, there are no rushing prop lines for the Patriots’ backs late on Wednesday afternoon.
Mack Hollins flashed twice (7/89 and 6/106) over the past three weeks. New England has given him WR2 snaps or better in four consecutive games. His skill set helps in run blocking, allowing him to be on the field for more plays. The prop market favors the over on his receiving line (54.5 yards).
Over the Patriots’ first 10 games, Stefon Diggs has 50 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets, giving him a 5/50 profile in most weeks. He’s scored in three consecutive games, while underachieving in catches (3, 3, and 5) and receiving yards (14, 38, and 46). His over/under in receiving yards (54.5) seems well within reach, but New England must give him at least seven targets in this matchup.
The soft spot for potential profit in this matchup could come via Hunter Henry’s prop lines. He’s gained over 35 receiving yards in five games, with four coming at home (4/66, 8/90/2, 2/39/1, 4/51). All of his scoring has come in Foxborough. The Jets’ defense has allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends.
The Jets’ defense allows big plays to wide receivers (13.4 yards per catch), giving Drake Maye fuel to test their deep coverage. They rank ninth in wide receiver defense (257.40 fantasy points), with seven touchdowns allowed.
- DK Metcalf (4/83)
- Calvin Austin (4/70/1)
- Emeka Ebuka (6/85)
- Sterling Sheppard (4/80)
- Tyreek Hill (6/67)
- Ryan Flournoy (6/114)
- Xavier Legette (9/92/1)
- Ja’Marr Chase (12/91)
- Jerry Jeury (6/78/1)