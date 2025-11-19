Week 12 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Dalton Schultz vs. Mark Andrews
In our week 12 fantasy football TE Rankings, TEs Mark Andrews and Dalton Schultz are ranked fairly close together. Here is a breakdown of who to start and sit between the two this week in fantasy football.
Mark Andrews
TE for the Baltimore Ravens, Mark Andrews, had a solid week of fantasy production, but it did not come from a common place. In week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, he had just three receptions for 32 yards and no receiving touchdowns. He got the bulk of his fantasy points from a trick play run, where he rushed 35 yards for a TD. This was the deciding score for the Ravens in a 23-16 win over the Browns.
While these fantasy points still count, Andrews' performance outside of this was discouraging once again. It was the ninth game out of 10 this season in which he had less than 40 receiving yards. Last year, Andrews had nine games in total in the regular season with over 40 receiving yards. Him being a relevant TE this season in fantasy football has weighed heavily on if he can find the endzone. He has six in the season and has four in his last three games.
In week 12, Andrews and the Ravens will take on the New York Jets. The Jets this season have a solid passing defense, allowing the 12th fewest passing yards per game. In their last three games against opposing TE1s, they have allowed 35.6 receiving yards per game and no TDs to them. In the year in PPR fantasy formats, they are allowing the 15th fewest fantasy points to the TE position as a whole.
Dalton Schultz
Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz's consistency continued in week 12. Against the Tennessee Titans, he recorded six receptions for 51 yards. This is the third game in a row he has had 50 or more receiving yards and six or more receptions. Over this stretch of games in PPR fantasy formats, he ranks as TE5. Overall, in the 2025 season, he ranks as TE9 in PPR.
In week 12, Shultz and the Texans will take on the Buffalo Bills. This will prove to be the toughest matchup Schultz has had all season, as the Bills this year have been the best team at guarding the TE position. They are allowing the fewest passing yards per game overall and are also allowing the fewest PPR fantasy points per game to the TE position. In their last three games, TE1s have combined for seven receptions for 116 yards. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is responsible for the bulk of that, logging four receptions for 66 yards. Last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton had just two receptions for 28 yards against Buffalo. This broke a five-game streak for Otton of having 40 or more receiving yards in a game, as well as four or more receptions.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in week 12 in fantasy football between Schultz and Andrews, Schultz should be a start, and Andrews should be a sit. Yes, Schultz has the tougher matchup, but despite this, he is still the better play. Andrews' production this year just makes him a shaky play, and the fact that he is super TD dependent, as mentioned above, against an opponent who has not allowed a TE into the endzone in their last three games, also goes into making him a sit in this debate.