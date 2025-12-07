Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Colston Loveland Vs. Harold Fannin Jr.

Two rookie tight ends will offer notable fantasy football production among the Week 14 slate of NFL action. Harold Fannin Jr. and Colston Loveland are two top rookie tight ends in the league this season, and their success on the field has translated to fantasy. Fannin and the Cleveland Browns will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, looking to bounce back from a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Loveland and the Chicago Bears will take on the Green Bay Packers in a divisional matchup. But which star tight end makes the better case to start for Week 14 fantasy lineups?

The Case For Harold Fannin Jr.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fannin has emerged as one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft, and has remained a consistent contributor in Cleveland’s passing game despite inconsistent quarterback play throughout the year. So far this year, Fannin has hauled in 51 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns, entering Week 14 ranked as TE11 among PPR leagues. Fannin is one of the Browns’ biggest threats offensively and is leading the team in receiving so far this year. A matchup versus the Titans offers a vastly favorable matchup for the highly touted rookie.

The Case Against Fannin

Though he’s remained largely consistent throughout the season, Fannin has struggled to display his previous high level of production, something that can’t be said of Loveland over recent weeks. Fannin’s rookie counterpart has offered a higher fantasy ceiling over recent weeks, while the Browns tight end has eclipsed double-digit PPR scoring just one time over his last four games.

The Case For Colston Loveland

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

After a quiet start to the season, scoring under 7.0 PPR points in each of his first six NFL games, Loveland broke out for the Bears' offense in Week 9. The rookie pass-catcher posted a season-high 29.8 PPR points, building momentum for a notable fantasy streak, which featured a near-15.0-point effort and TE3 finish versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. His ceiling remains one of the highest of any tight end in fantasy down the stretch of the season.

The Case Against Loveland

Despite his notable high-end production over the last several games, Loveland has failed to remain as consistent as Fannin for the duration of the season. Coming off a 5.8-point performance in Week 13, Loveland is forced to split touches in a talented Bears offense, which features several other key contributors in the passing game.

Final Verdict

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

I’m going to pick with Fannin’s streak of consistency throughout the season, despite Loveland’s elevated ceiling over recent weeks. Cleveland’s rookie tight end has emerged as a staple of the passing attack and continues to see notable volume to build encouraging fantasy production this season. Fannin is already one of the top tight ends in the NFL and will continue to be a key piece of Kevin Stefanski’s offensive gameplan down the stretch of the season.

Read More Fantasy On SI News