CeeDee Lamb, Emeka Egbuka And 3 More Week 16 Bust Candidates

As fantasy football enters the high-stakes environment of Week 16, every roster decision takes on amplified importance with the playoffs in full swing. While top-tier players often dominate the headlines, the margin for error is razor-thin, and even once-reliable options can turn into costly busts. Spotting potential pitfalls is essential for championship-minded managers aiming to avoid disappointment and maintain a competitive edge.

This week, several players stand out as risky picks due to tough matchups, lingering injuries, or recent inconsistencies. Highlighting five potential bust candidates can help savvy owners navigate the season’s final stretch and make informed decisions when every point truly counts.

CeeDee Lamb – Projected 16.9 Fantasy Points

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has been a consistent stud whenever he’s on the field. Outside of Week 3, when he failed to record a catch due to injury, his lowest fantasy output came in Week 12 against the Eagles, where he scored 11.5 points.

Week 16 could present a similar challenge, as Lamb faces the Chargers, who boast a strong secondary and allow the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. While still a high-end option, this tough matchup makes him a potential bust candidate if the game stays competitive or the Cowboys' offense struggles to find rhythm.

Emeka Egbuka – Projected 11.0 Fantasy Points

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka has had an impressive rookie season, ranking WR14 and averaging 13.1 fantasy points per game. However, he’s on a downward trend, scoring 10.4 points or fewer in each of his last five games, averaging just 7.5 points per game over that stretch. This is a stark contrast to his first five games, where his lowest output was 12.9 points, and he averaged 20.5 points per game.



Adding to the concern, Baker Mayfield is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could limit Egbuka’s production. On top of that, the Panthers, who Egbuka faces in Week 16, allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers in PPR formats. This combination of factors makes Egbuka a risky play in the playoffs.

RJ Harvey – Projected 13.1 Fantasy Points

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey has been on a hot streak recently, scoring four touchdowns over his last three games. His recent production has made him a reliable fantasy option for many managers.

However, Week 16 presents a tough challenge. He faces the Jaguars, who allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Additionally, if the Broncos fall behind early, negative game script could limit his opportunities, making him a risky pick despite his recent success.

Ashton Jeanty – Projected 15.1 Fantasy Points

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is a very talented rookie who has delivered a solid fantasy season so far, ranking RB16 and averaging 13.7 points per game. However, the Raiders’ offense has struggled mightily, which has contributed to Jeanty’s recent downturn, including just 5.8 points in Week 14 and 8.2 points in Week 15.

This week, Jeanty faces the Texans’ defense, arguably one of the best in the league. Houston ranks 9th against running backs in fantasy points allowed, making this a tough matchup and increasing the risk that Jeanty could post another disappointing performance despite his season-long talent.

Trevor Lawrence – Projected 16.6 Fantasy Points

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence faces a tough matchup this week against the Broncos, who rank 7th in limiting fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. After his recent six-touchdown game, some fantasy managers may be expecting a similar performance, but replicating that output will be difficult against a strong defensive unit.

Lawrence has also been inconsistent this season, with four games under 12 fantasy points. Given the Broncos’ defense and his streaky production, Week 16 could be another low-output outing, making him a risky play heading into the playoffs.

