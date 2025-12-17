J.J. McCarthy, Michael Carter Lead Week 16 Fantasy Football Sleepers

All fantasy owners would love to start a star at every position; however, that just isn't reality in most cases. Whether it's due to injuries, poor play, or unfavorable matchups, sometimes we need to find someone on our bench or waiver wire to plug into our lineups. These are sleepers whom you can rely on in Week 16.

QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy is coming off two outstanding matchups against the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. In those two games, he accounted for three touchdowns in each game and threw just one interception. That is more than enough to make him a viable sleeper option with another great matchup this week against the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While he could have a disaster game, he also comes with upside.

RB Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) walks on the field during practice beore the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both Trey Benson and Bam Knight have been placed on injured reserve and their seasons are over. That opens the door for Carter to be the lead back for the Cardinals. In Week 15, Carter saw 14 carries and four targets, which he turned into 94 yards. As the presumed RB1 in Arizona this week, he should be a popular streaming option this week. If he survived your waiver wire, you should be picking him up. This week, he faces off with the Atlanta Falcons, who are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy running backs.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason and Aaron Jones are in a near 50/50 split in the Vikings' backfield when it comes to ground work. He has seen double-digit carries in each of his past two games. Before struggling in Week 15, he had reached at least 42 rushing yards in four straight games and scored a touchdown in three of those games. In Week 16, he has a great matchup against the Giants, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Coker has come on strong in his past two games. In Week 13, before the Panthers' bye week, he caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and last week he caught four passes for 60 yards and another touchdown. This week, he has an average matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are dead center in the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy wide receivers ranking 16th.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have a great defense, but they have struggled against fantasy wide receivers this season. They are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to the position. Shaheed has looked like he's been acclimated to the offense over the past two weeks. In his past two games, he has caught nine of 12 targets for 141 yards. Over his first games with the Seahawks prior to Week 14, he had caught just four of 11 targets for 37 yards. His increased production and big-play upside make him an intriguing sleeper option this week.

