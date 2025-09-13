Drake Maye Breaks Out Plus 4 More Week 2 NFL Bold Predictions
We are heading towards our second football Sunday of the season, and we are back with more fantasy hot takes for Week 2. These are our bold predictions for this week's games.
Drake Maye finishes as the QB1 overall
This week, Drake Maye gets to attack a Dolphins secondary that will most likely end up being the worst in the league, especially while their top corner, Storm Duck, is sidelined. Last week, they lit up by none other than Daniel Jones, who went 22 of 29 for 272 yards, rushed for another 26 yards, and accounted for three touchdowns. We are going to see guys like TreVeyon Henderson, Hunter Henry, and Kayshon Boutte light up this defense.
Derrick Henry rushed for 200 yards
Henry was the RB1 overall last week, and he's going to do it again this week. However, this time he will hit the 200-yard mark in the process. The Ravens are going to come out on a mission after being embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills last week when they blew their fourth-quarter lead. Baltimore will have a big lead in the second half, and they are going to run Henry through that Browns defense over and over.
Trey Benson and Dylan Sampson both finish as top 15 fantasy running backs
There is a chance that Quinshon Judkins could throw some cold water on this hot take, but we don't think so. In the case of Sampson, he is the passing down back for a quarterback in Joe Flacco, who loves to dump it off in a game against the Ravens that we expect the Browns to be losing. That means there will be plenty of passes to skyrocket Sampson's value one week after an eight-catch performance.
Benson showed up last week and outclassed James Conner. Surprisingly, Benson saw eight carries and a target, which was great to see if you own him. Conner saw only four more carries with 12 and four targets. However, Benson was much more impressive, rushing for 69 yards and adding six receiving yards, while Conner only managed 39 yards on the ground and five through the air. This week, the Cardinals play the Jags, who can't stop any running backs. They are coming off a game in which they allowed the lowly Jags to rush for 200 yards.
Three rookie WRs finish as top 20 fantasy wideouts
Three rookie wide receivers will finish as 20 fantasy wideouts this week, but they might not all be the ones that you are expecting. The first two are pretty easy picks. Both Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan are in the group.
However, the third is Tennessee Titans Elic Ayomanor. He saw seven targets last week. It didn't amount to much because it was a nightmare matchup against the Denver Broncos for a rookie QB and WR duo, but they will connect this week against the Los Angeles Rams. Be prepared for the surprise breakout in Week 2.
Brenton Strange finishes as the TE1
The Jags established last week that Strange was going to be a huge part of their passing attack this season. He finished the game as their leading receiver with 59 yards. On Sunday, he draws a Cincinnati Bengals defense that may end up being the worst in the league this season. They looked exceptionally bad against the Browns' tight ends last week, allowing them to catch 10 receptions for 100 yards.