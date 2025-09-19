Fantasy Sports

Week 3 Chiefs Vs. Giants SNF Preview: Key Fantasy Football Player Projections

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Malik Nabers and the New York Giants in a pivotal Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup—here’s the full fantasy football breakdown.

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass in the first quarter during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass in the first quarter during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) come into this week’s game against the New York Giants (0-2), riding a three-game losing streak, dating back to last season's Super Bowl. They’ve played their first two matchups, in essence, without their top two wide receivers, but Patrick Mahomes still ranks fourth at quarterback in fantasy points (53.55). Kansas City played two of the better teams (LAC and PHI) to open the year, suggesting a much better overall showing on Sunday night.

The Giants struggled to move the ball in Week 1 (six points and 231 combined yards), but turned the offensive tables in a big way against the Cowboys by scoring 37 points with an impressive 506 yards. Unfortunately, their defense has been an issue in both contests (949 yards allowed), with ball carriers gaining 5.9 yards per carry.

To help game managers set their rosters in Week 3, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Chiefs and Giants.

Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Over the Chiefs’ first two losses, their running backs gained only 3.2 yards per carry (30/96/0), with no spacing catching the ball (6/23 on 10 targets – 3.8 yards per catch). Kansas City’s offensive line allowed four sacks. Patrick Mahomes has struggled to complete passes to his tight ends (8/112/1 on 16 targets).

DraftKings set Mahomes’ over/under in passing yards at 233.5 (-112). I have him projected to pass for 244 yards, while his receivers' expected yards (260) grade higher. The prop betters have taken an over position in his line of passing touchdowns (-156o). Mahomes (13/123/2 – 9.5 yards per rush) has been the Chiefs’ best rusher this year.

Kansas City will have Xavier Worthy back in its starting lineup this week. They hope he can handle a full workload. DraftKings didn’t release the Chiefs’ receiver props as of Thursday. Worthy has the lowest odds (+125) on Kansas City to score.

Travis Kelce has had a dull feeling over his first two games (2/47/1 and 4/61) while averaging five targets a game. He is +140 to score an anytime touchdown.

Week 3 Sunday Night Football Rushing Yard Over/Under Prop Lines
DraftKings

Isiah Pacheco has an over/under of 41.5 rushing yards (-112) while coming off two low-touch, outcome games (5/25 and 10/22). He is +140 to score an anytime touchdown, which is the same for Kareem Hunt.

Week 3 New York Giants Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Two games into 2025, Malik Nabers has been a high-volume, target wide receiver (25) while coming off an explosive showing (9/167/2) against the fading Cowboys’ secondary. He is +145 to score an anytime touchdown, with an over/under of 79.5 receiving yards (-114u).

New York Giants Week 3 Receiving Yards Over/Under Prop Lines
DraftKings

The Chiefs’ secondary has issues with the Los Angeles Chargers (19/232/3 on 26 targets), with Keenan Allen (7/68/1) and Quentin Johnston (5/79/2) doing most of the damage. Kansas City shut down A.J. Brown (5/27) and DeVonta Smith (4/53) last week while facing only 22 passes by Jalen Hurts.

Wan’Dale Robinson comes off his best game (8/142/1) by a country mile, tempting prop betters to take the over in his receiving yards prop (44.5 – 113u). Last year, he gained 44 yards or fewer in 10 of his 17 games.

I’m not chasing last week's stats by playing Russell Wilson, who I have projected to pass for 248 yards and one touchdown (227.5 at DraftKings). He is -159 to go under 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Cam Skattebo should move to RB1 status this week in the Giants’ offense, while having a favorable over/under in rushing yards (35.5). Kansas City’s defense has held running backs to 3.8 yards per carry (43/165/1) with minimal damage catching the ball (5/24 on five targets). 

Patrick Mahomes is an obvious start. The only two players on the Chiefs falling into the start category in Week 3 are Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. Marquise Brown is a coin flip at wide receiver, hinging only on the other wideouts on your roster. 

The only player I’m starting on the New York Giants is Malik Nabers. Cam Skattebo could be viable at RB2 for fantasy teams with a weakness at the running back position.

