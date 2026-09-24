Week 3 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Matthew Golden vs. Emeka Egbuka 

Two second-year WRs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka and Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden, are ranked fairly close in ESPN’s Week 3 Fantasy Rankings. Golden is ranked WR29 and Egbuka is ranked WR26. Here is a breakdown of who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 3 between the two players.

Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) runs with the ball as New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing rookie season, Golden has had an encouraging start to the 2026 season. Through two games, he has 10 receptions for 153 yards on 18 targets, which is the second-most targets on the team, only trailing Packers WR1 Christian Watson, who has 19. Going into a Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, there looks to be a real chance that Golden can keep his positive play up.

The Falcons, so far in 2026, have had a below-average passing defense. They are currently allowing the 10th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 239.0. They are also giving up the 10th most points per game, 27.0. In Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, they allowed their WR1, Tetairoa McMillan, to have a good fantasy outing, as he logged five receptions for 101 yards. Also, in 2025, Atlanta was a good matchup for WRs to go up against in fantasy. They allowed the 11th most PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs last season.

Golden, who has seen a rise in his target share from last year, is definitely somewhat tied to Green Bay not having their team leader in receiving yards in 2025, Romeo Doubs. He should now see an even higher target share with WR3 Jayden Reed out with an injury. It looks like he could be sidelined for the majority of the 2026 season.

Emeka Egbuka

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a shaky start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026, and the high expectations that were placed on Egbuka in fantasy have not been met yet. Through two games, he has eight receptions for 79 yards and one TD. He will look to get back on track in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings, through two games, are allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 258.0. That average, if it were not for a Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears where the game was affected heavily by the weather, would be much higher. The Bears and Vikings combined for just 281 passing yards.

In Week 1, when Minnesota played the Packers, they showed their vulnerability as a passing defense. WR1 for Green Bay, Watson, logged six receptions for 147 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats for the week, he finished as WR2.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 3 between Egbuka and Golden, Egbuka should start, and Golden should sit.

Both are great starting options and have WR15 or better potential in Week 3. So, although Egbuka wins this start-and sit-debate, Golden is still an outstanding starting option in fantasy. Egbuka just as a WR1–more volume– and going against a passing defense with all sorts of flaws should have a better fantasy outing than Golden in Week 3.