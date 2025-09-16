David Njoku And Mark Andrews Headline Week 3 Fantasy Football Tight Ends To Bench
Tight ends are one of the most streamable and replaceable positions in fantasy football because you only have to start one of them, and they are the lowest-scoring position. Because of that, it's important to closely evaluate the position each week unless you have an elite option. These are the tight ends you should leave on your bench in Week 3.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Engram has not been very productive as the Broncos' tight end so far. Both the production and volume have been lacking. He was a player that a lot of fantasy owners were very high on early in the offseason after he joined Sean Payton's offense. However, the enthusiasm declined as we got closer to the season, and things have not gone well. Through two games, he has caught four of six targets for 33 scoreless yards. Last week, he caught just one pass for 12 yards.
This week, he has a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have been using safety Derwin James as a chess piece, and he has been disrupting tight ends on a regular basis. It's hard to imagine that you can't find a better option this week.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
This isn't a situation where we are benching Njoku because of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. We are benching both of them, along with everyone else on this team. We want no parts of a Browns' offense, going up against a Green Bay Packers defense that has looked dominant through two weeks. Granted, it doesn't help that these tight ends are cannibalizing each other, with both seeing five targets last week. Nevertheless, we expect very little offense from the Browns this week, and every player on the team should be avoided.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
We are no longer afraid to miss the big Andrews game, because the big games aren't big enough to warrant putting up with all the duds. Through two games, he has caught two passes for seven scoreless yards. Those are inexcusable numbers and time that we, as fantasy owners, accept that Andrews' time has come and gone. He is nothing more than a streaming tight end who is essentially useless if he doesn't catch a pass in the end zone. Those guys are a dime a dozen. It's time to move on.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Loveland isn't going to be a thing this year without multiple injuries, and the breakout is not imminent. Two weeks was more than enough time to figure that out. Through two games, he has caught two of three targets for 12 yards and gave fantasy owners a goose egg last week. The Bears' offense has too many mouths to feed and the quarterback has a hole in his spoon. Caleb Williams is awful and can't possibly sustain all of his weapons.