Week 4 NFL Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TreVeyon Henderson Vs. Rhamondre Stevenson
The New England Patriots suffered a 21-14 loss at home versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, falling to 1-2 on the season. Fumbles played a direct correlation in New England’s second loss, accounting for four of the offense’s five turnovers.
Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice, once at the goal line, which harmed his volume in the run game. Stevenson totaled just four carries, notching 18 yards on the ground. In the pass game, Stevenson caught all three of his targets for 38 yards.
From a fantasy standpoint, Stevenson’s fumbles hurt his fantasy production as he racked up just 4.6 points after a stellar Week 2 performance.
Unfortunately for rookie TreVeyon Henderson, the RB2 couldn’t capitalize on a slight bump in touches matched up against a stubborn Steelers defense. Henderson carried the ball 11 times for just 28 yards, adding three catches for 19 yards in the pass game.
Entering Week 4, New England is set to take on a confident Carolina Panthers squad, looking for a rebound performance in the run game. Fantasy owners could be presented with a tough decision between Henderson and Stevenson when setting this week’s lineup. Here’s who should get the start versus Carolina.
The Case For TreVeyon Henderson
Henderson should see a clear step-up in volume in the run game following Stevenson’s Week 2 performance. The rookie is third on the team in carries (19) behind Stevenson (22) and Drake Maye (21), but could take the lead versus Carolina this week. He posted a team-high 11 carries in Week 3, but had little room to work with on the ground.
The matchup versus Carolina should present opportunities for Henderson to showcase his explosiveness with what should be a rise in volume. Week 4 could finally be the fantasy breakout Henderson’s fantasy owners have been waiting for.
The Case Against Henderson
The rookie running back has struggled to find space to work with in his first three NFL games, which has vastly been the case for New England’s run game so far this season. Entering Week 4, the Patriots rushing attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in yards and 21st in yards per carry.
This week’s matchup could paint a different picture. Through three games, Carolina’s run defense ranks 25th in yards.
The Case For Rhamondre Stevenson
Stevenson saw the majority of the carries in New England’s only win of the season, posting his best fantasy performance of the season versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. He racked up 142 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches, finding the endzone in the pass game.
As previously stated, Stevenson also leads the Patriots in carries through three games despite his struggles. His consistent volume presents reason for optimism entering a favorable matchup versus the Panthers.
The Case Against Stevenson
There’s real reason to believe Stevenson could see a dip in carries after his performance versus Pittsburgh. Both of Stevenson’s fumbles were detrimental to New England’s offense. His first ended a promising opening drive from the Patriots and resulted in a Steelers touchdown to put New England in a 0-7 hole.
Stevenson’s second fumble came on the goal line of a potential go-ahead touchdown drive, resulting in Pittsburgh taking over possession from the 20-yard line.
The Final Verdict
I’m starting Henderson over Stevenson versus Carolina. Stevenson’s fumbling woes have continued and proved detrimental for the Patriots in a one-possession loss versus Pittsburgh in Week 2. I don’t believe Stevenson will necessarily be in the dog house, but I project Henderson will take over as the lead back this week.
Henderson has presented a reasonably safe floor through three weeks of action and his ceiling could hit a season-high versus Carolina’s defense, which has allowed 413 rushing yards so far this season.