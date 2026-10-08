Week 5 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight Ends Featuring Hunter Henry & Kenyon Sadiq

We’re starting to settle into the season, and not a whole lot has changed when it comes to the tight end picture. Most of the guys you’d expect to play well are putting up points. There are a number of tight ends that have dropped from fringe TE1 down to TE2 or below.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

If you’re like me, you picked up Sadiq after his breakout performance against the Lions, then put your faith in the Jets to give him plenty of opportunities in Week 4. Instead, New York ran just 32 offensive plays compared to the Bears’ 89, and Sadiq goose-egged on four targets.

The Browns also aren’t the doormat we thought they’d be when the season started. I expect the Jets to bounce back and, hopefully, spend far more than 20% of the game on offense this week. Still, this is a risk I’d advise you—and myself—not to take with unproven Jets players.

In other words, unless it’s Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall, don’t be like me and put too much stock into a Jets player based on nothing more than a gut feeling. Because as Jets fans will tell you, the Jets have a way of kicking you right in the gut.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Schultz took advantage in one of the games that Nico Collins sat out with 12 catches for 140 yards. The rest of the season Schultz has caught just 9 balls for 74 yards, and he still hasn’t seen the endzone either. Nico Collins is back in the lineup and will hog up the bulk of Stroud’s targets as the two didn’t seem to miss a beat after Collins sat out the previous two games. Schultz isn’t worth taking a flyer on unless you're completely out of Top 15 options.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Drake Maye finally looked like Drake Maye again, but it still isn’t enough for me to put a ton of faith in Hunter Henry going forward. Henry still hasn’t found the end zone this season and has only had 15 targets all season and converted that into 12 catches 133 yards. That’s just an average of 3 catches and 33 yards per game. Furthermore, Maye did break his slump last week with a big performance against Buffalo, but he’s been struggling mightily this season and the Patriots had only scored two offensive touchdowns all season before Week 4. There’s still the risk that this is a stagnant offense that got up big for one divisional game, and can regress back to the first three weeks against a Raiders team that looks reborn.