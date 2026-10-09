Week 5 Fantasy Football Top Must-Sit Players At Every Position: Brock Purdy And Alvin Kamara Should Be Benched

It's Friday, and we have to get our lineups set for Week 5. The last thing we want is one of our stars dragging our lineup down this week. We are going to make sure that doesn't happen to you this week. These are our top overall must-sit fantasy football options for Week 5.

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

The injuries continue to pile up in San Francisco, and they are facing a defense this week that they can't afford not to be at full strength against. The Seahawks have been dominant against opposing passing attacks, allowing just 13.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, which is the second-fewest in the league.

Despite how well Purdy has played this season, we would consider benching him if you have another solid option. We would start quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett and Jameis Winston over him in Week 5.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

While the efficiency has been lacking for Kamara, the volume has been there. That won't be enough to save him in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. No team is giving up fewer fantasy points to running backs this season than the Vikings. It's an absolutely brutal matchup for a running back far past his prime.

So far this season, Kamara is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and 4.3 yards per catch. He also hasn't hit double-digit carries in a game this season, but has seen 14 targets in three games. If he doesn't find the end zone against the Vikings, which isn't a common occurrence, he could be a disaster this week.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

As we mentioned earlier, the Seahawks' pass defense has been dominant. They are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and we are concerned about the 33-year-old Evans this week. He has been dealing with a rash of injuries and barely practicing this season.

While we do expect him to play despite his lack of practice, these injuries are going to take a toll on his fantasy production and make him a risk of exiting early just about every week. We are avoiding him this week in this matchup if possible.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Now that Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Week 5, there is no way we are starting Andrews. In 31 career games with 551 pass attempts, he has thrown two touchdowns in a regular-season game just once and very rarely reaches 200 passing yards in a game. Essentially, his ceiling is about 180 passing yards and one touchdown.

Andrews is no longer at the level where he can still go out and dominate without Jackson. He's now the distant second option to Zay Flowers, doesn't see massive volume, and no longer piles up yards and receptions. Leave him on your bench this week. He will be completely touchdown-dependent.