Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 6: Kareem Hunt vs Isiah Pacheco
As we head into Week 6, fantasy managers face a tough “start ’em, sit ’em” decision this time involving two players from the same NFL team. The focus is on Kansas City Chiefs running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Let’s break down which player deserves a spot in your lineup this week based on recent performance, usage, and their outlook moving forward.
Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt
Hunt is the veteran of the group at 30 years old and in his ninth NFL season. He currently ranks as RB34 in fantasy football, averaging 9.0 PPR points per game. On the ground, Hunt has 43 carries for 164 yards (3.8 YPC) and three touchdowns, while adding six receptions for 44 yards on seven targets. He has played 132 total running back snaps this season, accounting for 38% of the Chiefs’ offensive plays, and he leads the team with 10 red-zone touches.
At this stage of his career, Hunt may not have the same burst he once did, but as a veteran, he still provides plenty of value in the Chiefs’ offense. His fantasy output has fluctuated this season, scoring 4.6 points in Week 1, 4.4 in Week 2, 11.4 in Week 3, 5.7 in Week 4, and coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5 with 18.7 total fantasy points.
Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco
Pacheco, in his fourth NFL season, is 26 years old. He currently ranks as RB40 in fantasy football, averaging 7.2 points per game. On the ground, he has 39 carries for 163 yards (4.2 YPC) with no rushing touchdowns, and he has added nine receptions for 46 yards and one receiving touchdown on 12 targets.
Interestingly, the Chiefs’ third running back, Brashard Smith, who has played just 13% of team snaps, actually has more receiving yards than both Hunt and Pacheco, totaling 59 yards on six catches from eight targets. Pacheco has played 173 total snaps this season, accounting for 49% of the Chiefs’ offensive plays, which is more than Kareem Hunt’s 38%. He has seven red-zone targets, trailing Hunt’s 10.
Pacheco’s fantasy production has also been inconsistent this season, scoring 4.8 points in Week 1, 3.9 in Week 2, 5.8 in Week 3, 12.8 in Week 4, and 8.6 in Week 5.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Isiah Pacheco vs. Kareem Hunt in Week 6
We’re rolling with Hunt over Pacheco this week. While Pacheco leads Hunt in snap count, receiving yards, and targets, he doesn’t even top his own team in receiving production — Brashard Smith currently holds that distinction. The Chiefs’ backfield is clearly operating as a running back-by-committee, making it difficult to rely on any one player for consistent fantasy output.
If you have other options, it’s generally best to avoid the Chiefs’ running backs altogether. However, between Pacheco and Hunt, Hunt is the preferred play due to his touchdown upside and recent success. He remains a classic boom-or-bust option, with his fantasy value heavily dependent on scoring opportunities.