Week 6 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Rico Dowdle vs. Rachaad White
This week, we have two backup running backs who are getting an opportunity to start for the second week in a row because the starter is injured. Both Rico Dowdle and Rachaad White had a big fantasy game last week, and it doesn't look like either Chuba Hubbard or Bucky Irving will be ready to return in Week 6. In Week 5, Dowdle was the RB1 overall, scoring 32.4 fantasy points, while White had a great game of his own, coming in as the RB7 overall with 23.1 fantasy points. There are fantasy owners who will have to decide which one of these guys to play this week, and it won't be an easy choice.
RB Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers
The Case For Rico Dowdle
The Case for Dowdle isn't complicated at all. With Hubbard out with a calf injury, he's seeing bell-cow usage, and in his first opportunity as the starter, he carried the ball 23 times for 206 yards and a touchdown at 9.0 yards per carry, and he caught three of four targets for 28 yards. With production like that, how do you just pull him out of your lineup this week? Especially, when this week he has a matchup against the worst defense in the league when the Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys.
The Case Against Rico Dowdle
We have a decent sample size of Dowdle being a very average running back. His two rushing TDs this season are already his career high. That's not to say he's not a fine option, but we also can't get caught up in one huge game against the worst rush defense in the NFL. The Panthers are also a significantly worse offense than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which could lead to fewer opportunities to score for Dowdle.
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Case For Rachaad White
White has displayed significantly more consistent upside because of his pass-catching ability and the fact that he's playing in a much better offense. Last week, he rushed for 41 yards and two TDs, and caught all four of his targets for 30 yards. That was in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who are a much tougher matchup than the Dolphins. There will likely be more TD opportunities for White again this week, and he'll probably see more targets in the passing attack.
The Case Against Rachaad White
While White had a tougher matchup last week against the Seahawks, he also has a tough matchup this week against the San Francisco 49ers. They aren't a terrible matchup, but they are a significantly worse matchup than the Cowboys. He definitely doesn't have the advantage as far as the matchup goes.
The Verdict: Rico Dowdle vs. Rachaad White
While the matchup and usage certainly suggest that you should start Dowdle, I have to go with my gut on this one and say to start White. He is the better player and has more PPR and TD upside than Dowdle. If Dowdle doesn't break another one of those long touchdowns, it's hard to trust the Panthers to pile up points and sustain drives, even against the Cowboys. We will go with White in what will likely be a shootout with the 49ers this week.