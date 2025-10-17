Fantasy Sports

Week 7 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Pittman Jr. Vs. DeVonta Smith

Michael Pittman Jr. and DeVonta Smith headline a tough Week 7 fantasy football start/sit call, as both talented wideouts face favorable matchups but trending offenses in opposite directions.

Shawn Childs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, ahead of a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, ahead of a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles offenses are going in different directions. Indy leads the NFL in scoring (194 points) while outscoring its opponents by 78 points. The Eagles come into this week on a two-game losing streak while struggling to run the ball (3.7 YPR), and their offensive line has given up 18 sacks.

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

Pittman comes off a season-low game (2/20 on three targets). He scored four times over six starts, but gained over 41 yards receiving in two matchups (6/80/1 and 6/73/1). Indianapolis has had him on the field for 84.2% of its plays, compared to 53.5% by Josh Downs and 51.9% by Alec Pierce (two missed games). 

2025 Wide Receiver Fantasy Point Catch Stats
Shawn Childs

The Chargers rank sixth in wide receiver defense (156.10 fantasy points), with three teams ahead of them playing one fewer game. Four wide receivers gained over 90 receiving yards.

  • Marquise Brown (10/99)
  • Courtland Sutton (6/118/1)
  • Deebo Samuel (8/96/1)
  • Jaylen Waddle (6/95)

Pittman is on pace to catch 79 catches for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns on 108 targets. When at his best from 2021 to 2023, he posted higher output seasons (88/1,082/6, 99/925/4, and 109/1,152/4).

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Fantasy Football Boom or Boost Candidate: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The missing link in Smith's profile this year has been touchdowns (1 – 7, 7, and 8 over the previous three seasons). His best two games (8/60/1 and 8/114) came at home. The Eagles gave him six targets or fewer in four matchups (3, 6, 2, and 5). Last season, Smith averaged 10.14 fantasy points at home, compared to 15.80 on the road.

As I mentioned in the A.J. Brown/Chris Olave start/sit decision, the Vikings lead the wide receivers defense (37/483/2 on 63 targets). They’ve faced Chicago (14/144/1), Atlanta (5/69), Cincinnati (6/65), Pittsburgh (7/139/1), and Cleveland (5/66), which spells a favorable wide receiver schedule. In addition, Minnesota has faced only 138 pass attempts (27.6 per game), which is well below last season (32.2). DK Metcalf (5/126/1 on five targets) exploited some of their weaknesses in coverage vs. big physical wideouts.

Smith is on pace to catch 82 passes for 910 yards and three touchdowns on 99 targets. He beat those outputs in 2022 (96/1,196/7) and 2023 (81/1,066/7) when the Eagles were more proficient in throwing the ball.

Conclusion: Michael Pittman vs. DeVonta Smith

Both players have top-18 wide receiver upside, while playing in offenses with almost identical run/pass splits (IND – 48.6/51.4 and PHI – 48.5/51.5). The scoring edge via the pass favors the Colts’ wide receiver, making Pittman the winner in this start/sit decision.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em