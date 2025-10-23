Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Chase Brown vs. Jaylen Warren
This summer, Chase Brown crept up draft boards, pricing him as the seventh running back in the high-stakes market. Meanwhile, the fantasy market coin-flipped between Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson on who would be the best running back in Pittsburgh. Eight weeks later, there hasn’t been a rise out of Johnson all year, giving Warren mid-tier RB2 status in PPR with a missed game. The search party for Brown has him stranded at RB32, with barely a fantasy pulse.
Which of these running backs is the better start this week?
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Over his first seven games, Brown only has one touchdown, which came in Week 1. He scored between 10.00 and 13.20 fantasy points in four of his starts while averaging 15.3 touches, 3.6 yards per rush, and 4.3 yards per carry. Only two of his 107 chances gained over 100 yards. Last week, Brown showed a spark running the ball (11/108), giving him his first outcome with over 50 yards rushing. The Bengals had him on the field for 63% of their snaps, up from 53% and 54% over his previous two starts.
The Jets’ defense has faced the most running back attempts (186 – 26.6 per game), but they have held backs to 4.0 yards per carry with minimal damage catching the ball (21/142/2 on 30 targets). Overall, running backs have six touchdowns against New York.
- James Cook (21/132/2 with one catch for three yards)
- De’Von Achane (101 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)
- Javonte Williams (16/135/1 with one catch for four yards0
- Carolina backs (31/110 with three catches for 41 yards)
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Over his first four games, Warren had a low ceiling in rushing yards (11/37, 14/48, 18/47, and 11/52) while being somewhat active in the passing game (13/153/1), leading to him averaging 13.18 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. He missed a great opportunity in Week 4 when Kenneth Gainwell scored a career-high in fantasy points (31.40 – 25 touches). In his last matchup against the Bengals, the Steelers had Warren on the field for 65% of their snaps, leading to his best day (158 combined yards with four catches on 20 touches) of the year.
The Packers lead the NFL in running back defense (103.90 fantasy points) while playing one fewer game than Cleveland and Pittsburgh. They’ve allowed only two touchdowns to back, with short yards per rush (3.6) and yards per catch (4.4).
- Detroit Lions (93 combined yards with 14 catches on 34 touches)
- Quinshon Judkins (18/94/1 with one catch for one yard)
- Javonte Williams (20/85/1 with three catches for 15 yards)
Warren only has six rushing touchdowns (one receiving) over his 53 games in the NFL, which hurts his explosiveness.
Conclusion: Chase Brown vs. Jaylen Warren
I like the direction of Warren, but the Steelers’ questionable receiving options will allow the Packers to tighten up the short areas of the field while attacking Aaron Rodgers with Micah Parsons. I’m buying into Chase Brown showing a spark last week, and the Bengals playing from the lead against the Jets. I have Cincinnati’s running back projected for 13.99 fantasy points in PPR leagues, compared to 14.48 by Warren. I’m starting Brown in this start/sit decision. I trust that he will get goal-line chances, an area of need for Warren. Unfortunately, the Steelers could snipe in close scoring chances with Gainwell.