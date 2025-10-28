Travis Kelce Shockingly Among Week 9 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends
We are approaching Week 9, and it's time to focus on the tight ends. We have a lot of options to look at this week, and we have to sit some of them. Even with bye weeks and injuries, there are still plenty of usually strong options we don't want in our lineups this week. These are the tight ends to sit in Week 9.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid is coming off a down game and has a terrible matchup this week. In Week 8, he caught just one of three targets for 23 yards against the Carolina Panthers, who have struggled mightily to slow down fantasy tight ends this season. This week, he faces the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. They have allowed less than 300 yards and just one touchdown to the position all season. With Josh Allen's tendency to spread the ball around, it's hard to trust Kincaid or any other Bills' receiving option this week against this Chiefs' defense.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
On the other sideline in that same game, we are benching Kelce this week as well. As dominant as the Chiefs have been against tight ends, the Bills have been even better. They are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position. Buffalo has allowed just 18 receptions for 154 yards and a TD to the position this season. Despite a big game on Monday Night Football, we would still be avoiding Kelce this week if possible. The matchup is brutal, and with Rashee Rice back in the mix, we don't expect to see consistent volume heading Kelce's way on a weekly basis.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Engram just keeps stacking up low-ceiling games and has been a disappointment all season. It seems like fantasy owners are beginning to expect too much out of players in a Sean Payton offense. This has been happening year after year, and this year it's been Engram, RJ Harvey, and Marvin Mims Jr.
It's possible that he's less of a genius who can create fantasy stars, and more of a guy who happened to have a GM that got him Drew Brees, Reggie Bush, and Jimmy Graham. So far this season, Engram has maxed out at 42 yards and has caught one TD all season. If you want more than four catches for 30 yards, you should go with another option. Especially against the Houston Texans, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points in the league to tight ends this season.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Henry has the worst possible matchup in the league this week. He takes on the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to tight ends. They have allowed just 12 receptions for 105 yards and one TD to the position all season. This is not a matchup you want to start Henry in. We would look for another option if possible.