Week 9 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Bam Knight vs. Woody Marks
The coin toss in this start decision between Bam Knight and Woody Marks hinges more on their matchups than weekly opportunities. Over the past two contests, the Cardinals had Knight on the field for 47.7% of their plays. He gained 118 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches on 29 touches. Marks picked up a calf issue on Thursday. He played well in his last two games at home (119 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches and 111 combined yards with four catches).
Who to Start in Week 9: Bam Knight or Woody Marks?
The Cowboys allow the third-most fantasy points to running backs (239.20). Backs gain 5.0 yards per rush with 11 touchdowns. Dallas has struggled with the coverage of running backs (41/374/3).
- Saquon Barkley (84 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Josh Jacobs (22/86/2 with four catches for 71 yards)
- Breece Hall (14/113 with four catches for 42 yards)
- Rico Dowdle (30/183 with four catches for 56 yards and one score)
- J.K. Dobbins (15/111 with two catches for 10 yards)
Denver plays well against the run (4.0 yards per rush), but they’ve made some mistakes in coverage (12.6 yards per catch). The Broncos sit 15th in running back defense (165.10 fantasy points). They’ve allowed eight touchdowns to backs.
- Jonathan Taylor (25/165 with two catches for 50 yards and one touchdown)
- Omarion Hampton (129 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
- Saquon Barkley (88 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches)
- Cam Skattebo (94 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches)
The Cardinals/Cowboys game total (53.5) is almost two touchdowns higher than Denver/Houston (40.5), giving Arizona’s running backs a better chance of scoring. The Cardinals will certainly mix in a second running back this week, and Kyler Murray has the foot speed to snipe goal-line touchdowns.
In my early week projections, I have Knight (14.93 fantasy points) ranked one notch below Marks (15.51 fantasy points). I expect Arizona to have Michael Carter back in the mix in Week 9. They released him this week, but it was more of a booking-keeping transaction to clear a roster spot and slide him back to their practice squad.
The Texans gave Marks RB1 snaps in three of their last four matchups (49.5%), while continuing to give Nick Chubb touches (14 over his previous four games).
Conclusion: Bam Knight vs. Woody Marks
If Marks’ calf issue is minor, I respect his floor more than Knight's, helped by his pass-catching value. Playing below-par running back talent can lead to empty days if another back on its team gets the hot hand. Arizona has a much better running back matchup, but both offenses rank poorly in fantasy points from the running back position.
My next projection update will reflect if Marks is downgraded this week. It’s essential to follow his injury news over the next couple of days.