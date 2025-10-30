Fantasy Sports

Week 9 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Brian Thomas Jr. Vs. Jaylen Waddle

Determining who fantasy football owners should start at wide receiver between Jaylen Waddle and Brian Thomas Jr. in Week 9.

Ethen Hutton

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs the ball for a touchdown but was called back on an offensive penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs the ball for a touchdown but was called back on an offensive penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 9 of the fantasy football season could present a plethora of questions for fantasy owners, especially at the wide receiver position. Notable wideouts Brian Thomas Jr. and Jaylen Waddle will be two of fantasy’s top receivers for Week 9 and will be considered start options for the weekend’s slate. 

Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in their last time out. On the other hand, Waddle and the Dolphins will look to build on just their second win of the season in Week 8. 

The two wideouts could raise concerns in a hypothetical start-sit scenario between Waddle and Thomas. Here’s who offers the more favorable case to start in Week 9: 

The Case For Brian Thomas Jr. 

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reaches for the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite his share of struggles and drop concerns this season, Thomas remains the Jaguars’ top option in the passing game and is just two weeks removed from his best performance of the season thus far. In Week 6, Thomas racked up 23.0 points among PPR leagues, hauling in eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown through the air, his first of the season. 

A favorable matchup versus the Raiders gives Thomas an opportunity to bounce back and emerge with another notable performance, coming off a quiet performance versus Los Angeles prior to Jacksonville’s Week 8 bye. 

The Case Against Thomas

Thomas’ inconsistency has made him one of fantasy’s biggest busts this season. After entering the season with an ADP of 15.0, Thomas has managed just one top-10 finish among fantasy wide receivers so far this season. The second-year wideout leads the league in drops and has raised legitimate concerns from fantasy owners, given his lackluster play following his stellar rookie campaign. 

The Case For Jaylen Waddle

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following a devastating season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill, Waddle has emerged as Miami’s leading receiving option in the passing game. Following a lowly one-catch performance in Week 7, Waddle mustered one of his best performances of the season, hauling in five of his six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, racking up 20.9 PPR points in fantasy. 

Miami’s Week 9 matchup versus the Ravens presents an ideal chance to build on a stellar Week 8 performance and string together a handful of notable fantasy efforts. 

The Case Against Waddle 

Inconsistency among the Dolphins’ offense has hampered Waddle’s fantasy performance this season. While dealing with lackluster quarterback play, Waddle’s play has wavered, as seen in his one-catch effort versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Given Tua Tagovailoa’s inconsistency, it’s hard to rely on Waddle’s fantasy production on a week-to-week basis. 

The Final Verdict

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coming off their best performance of the season, I’m going to roll with the hot hand and pick Waddle over Thomas this weekend. Thomas has reverted to past production following his breakout effort, while Waddle has shown top-15 production more recently. In an equally favorable matchup, Waddle and the Dolphins’ passing attack should manage solid success versus Baltimore in Week 9. 

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI.

