Wide Receiver Start 'Em or Sit 'Em in Week 10: Romeo Doubs or Josh Downs

Both the Packers and Colts playmakers have been solid in fantasy football in 2025 but if you can only start one, we help make the choice very clear.

Shawn Childs

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates in the end zone after he catches a pass for a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates in the end zone after he catches a pass for a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
With each week that clicks off the NFL schedule, a right or wrong lineup decision will determine each fantasy team's chances of making the postseason. Injuries continue to pile up while the replacement inventory becomes weaker by the day.

In this week’s start/sit decision, Romeo Doubs battles Josh Downs for the right to start on some fantasy rosters.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

After eight games, Doubs leads the Packers’ wide receivers with 34 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns on 52 targets. His only impact game (6/58/3) came in Week 4 against the struggling Cowboys’ secondary. Green Bay looked his way 33 times over their last four games (9, 8, 6, and 10) while offering steady showings in fantasy points in PPR formats (10.50, 13.20, and 16.10).

Wide Receiver, Stats, Defense, Fantasy Football
Defense Points Allowed vs. Wide Receiver / Shawn Childs

The Eagles rank 13th in wide receiver defense (249.80 fantasy points), with wideouts gaining 12.6 yards per catch and only four touchdowns.

  • CeeDee Lamb (7/110)

·      Puka Nacua (11/112)

·      Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1)

·      Courtland Sutton (8/99)

·      Jordan Addison (9/128)

·      Justin Jefferson (5/79)

Without a touchdown, Doubs tends to offer low teen value in PPR formats. The Packers lost their top tight end, Tucker Kraft, last week, suggesting more chances for their wideout. He is Green Bay’s healthiest option.

Josh Downs, Fantasy Football
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts remain the top-scoring team in the NFL. They have four talent receiving options, creating a smaller piece of Indy’s passing pie for their slot receiver.  Downs is riding a three-game scoring streak (6/42/1, 3/39/1, and 6/57/1) while having two other double-digit fantasy days (6/51 and 6/54). He has a floor of seven targets in four games.

Wide Receiver, Stats, Defenses, Week 10
Defense Points Allowed vs. Wide Receiver / Shawn Childs

The Falcons have the second-best defense against wide receivers (222.70 fantasy points). They’ve allowed eight touchdowns, with wideouts gaining 12.7 yards per catch.

  • Emeka Egbuka (4/67/2)

·      Justin Jefferson (3/81)

·      Deebo Samuel (6/72/1)

·      Jaylen Waddle (5/99/1)

·      Malik Washington (4/36/1)

·      DeMario Douglas (4/100/1)

Downs tends to have the best opportunity in a chaser game. He is the third option in the passing game behind Michael Pittman and Tyler Warren, while Alec Pierce works as the Colts’ deep threat.

Start, Sit Decision: Start Doubs Over Downs

In many start/sit decisions, a team that scores more touchdowns generates more fantasy points for its players. Based on this, Downs should offer a high ceiling in more games. I have these players ranked 23rd and 24th in fantasy points in PPR formats in Week 10. Doubs is the winner in this exercise, as I expect him to have a better overall opportunity in the Packers’ passing game. Jordan Love should treat him as a top-two option at the goal for passing touchdowns.

