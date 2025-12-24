Dallas Goedert and Three More Tight Ends on the Naughty List for Week 17

The final week of the fantasy football season is here, and we have to set our lineups and win ourselves a trophy. Tight ends are a tough position to decide on because you generally only start one of them, and getting it right or wrong can give you a huge advantage or disadvantage any given week. Aside from the top guys, they are also much more volatile than other positions from week to week. These are the tight ends who you should sit in Week 17.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert has been up and down this season, but has been playing well over the past three weeks. However, he has the toughest matchup in fantasy football this season against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is allowing the fewest points in the league to tight ends. They have shut down the position all year, and that isn't going to change this week. If you have to start him, it's understandable, but you should at least see if you can find a better option.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On the other side of the ball in that same game, you should sit Kincaid. The Eagles are the second-toughest team against tight ends this season, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the position. They've actually allowed even fewer yards and the same number of touchdowns to tight ends. We have seen Kincaid have upside, but he's coming off a dud game and doesn't have enough upside to warrant starting him in this match-up.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After last week's disaster, it's hard to imagine wanting to start Parkinson. Nevertheless, you can chalk that up as a bad week with Davante Adams once again expected to miss Week 17. However, his matchup this week should be enough to cast him to the bench. He'll be playing against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. They have also allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season, which is the fewest in the NFL.

Theo Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Johnson has emerged as one of Jaxson Dart's top options this season, but this week he plays the Las Vegas Raiders. Usually, that's a great thing, but unfortunately for Johnson, tight ends are seemingly the only players they can defend. Vegas is allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

