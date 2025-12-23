Brenton Strange and Juwan Johnson Among Week 17 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups

Week 16 felt like a total skunking. There were some decent picks to be had but in most formats, not a single tight end broke the 20 point mark. If one was looking for that fantasy football stud, it did not quite pan out. However, players like Harold Fannin Jr. and Kyle Pitts Sr. were still extremely productive. Researching the matchups have led us to some interesting places this week.

Tight ends that can get open and catch lots of passes can be just as valuable as those that experience the glory of the endzone. Sure, it is nice to get the best of both worlds but finding those gems to stick into lineups is of utmost importance. After all, there is no fantasy tomorrow after this week.

Roster percentages come from Yahoo and ESPN leagues reflecting a PPR format. Check your league formats.

Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have become an offensive juggernaut. One of the beneficiaries has been Brenton Strange. While he does not get the flashy yards, he did get seven targets last week against the Denver Broncos. He worked inside the red zone well enough to get open for a touchdown. Strange is seeing a solid five targets a week. He should see more against Indianapolis.

Yes, the Colts have collapsed defensively. What was seen on Monday night football was horrid. George Kittle was open down the middle of the field so often. He had seven catches, 115 yards, and a touchdown. Strange should be able to get some separation on a fast track in Indianapolis on Sunday.

His snap share keeps climbing and is now up to 76% which is improved over last year's 56%. If Strange can make those catches, then he can have a good afternoon on Sunday.

Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints

For a little more consistency and fewer touchdown, Juwan Johnson is again a great candidate. His ownership rate almost caused him not to be picked up this week. He is about double the ownership rate of Strange in most leagues.

Last week, Johnson grabbed eight passes for 89 yards against the New York Jets. This came on nine targets. Even though Tennesse has improved on defense some, so have the Saints on offense. Tyler Shough and company have shown a few things over the previous month or so.

Tyler Shough was the perfect pick by the Saints. This will allow the Saints to rebuild a solid roster without worrying about having a poor QB and I could really see this team having a wildcard spot next year. pic.twitter.com/TGCTsDZ7Tj — Film Watchers (@Filmwatchers1) December 22, 2025

Shough runs the offense in a way that allows his receivers to get open more and more frequentlu. It took a bit but the Sainta heve found themselves a pretty good quarterback. Simply, that has helped Johnson get his yards. Going up against the 24th ranked secondary in Tennessee does not hurt for Week 17.

Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals

Going for a wing and prayer leads us back to Mike Gesicki. The Cincinnati tight end has found the end zone twice in the previous three weeks. His yardage is far from substantial on a consistent basis but he does have four or more targets in four of the last five games.

The good news is that Joe Burrow will keep on starting for the Bengals. It is not the most optimal option for Sunday but Arizona allows points in bunches. The Cardinals give up so many chances in the red zone (59 in 15 games). Gesicki could potentially pick up a cheap touchdown on one of them.

AJ Barner is on our radar from Seattle if some feel a little uncomfortably with Gesicki on their roster in Week 17 action.

