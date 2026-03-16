Mac Jones Learns Behind a Legend, Exciting Fantasy Football Owners in this Mock Trade

The 49ers currently own the rights to one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL — Mac Jones. The rumors have begun to swirl about a potential trade, but much remains undone at the moment. Reports state that the 49ers have an astronomical asking price; however, that is only for now. As time goes on, things of value depreciate. The value of Jones's shall come down, and in this trade scenario, the Pittsburgh Steelers have something the 49ers need.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Jones were to join the Steelers, he would have obsolete value as of the moment in fantasy football. However, Jones will be one of the best handcuffed quarterbacks in the NFL. It seems like Aaron Rodgers is returning, and that will be a great situation to fall into, should that become the case for Jones. As it is, the team has a great 1-2 punch at wide receiver with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. The team may add even more.

Jones can easily become a top-15 fantasy football quarterback if he gets the nod. He will definitely be a dynasty stash come draft season, should this trade ever become reality.

Out west, the 49ers get Jaylen Warren; a player they really need behind Christian McCaffrey. As it stands, the only quality backup to McCaffrey is Jordan James. By adding Warren, the 49ers will have a stellar handcuff in which, Warren will becom a rosterable asset in fantasy football.

On a team such as the 49ers, Warren would be a top-10 running back if McCaffrey missed any time. As history tells, McCaffrey would be quite likely to miss time, whether it be one game or many. Even when Warren is the backup, he would be able to have 5-10 touches per game. The offer excites here as Warren could become what many hoped that Brian Robinson Jr. would be.

Mock Trade Details

Steelers Get:

Mac Jones

49ers Get:

RB, Jaylen Warren

2026 2nd Round Pick

Why the Steelers Accept the Trade

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on their roster. Neither of these players is a bad backup, but neither has elite upside. Jones played stellar football in place of Brock Purdy for several games in 2025. Jones is viewed as among the best backups in the NFL, and the Steelers would love to get that behind a fragile Rodgers.

Not only is this a handcuff move, but this can be a move of succession. The Steelers expect to win in 2026, thus limiting their potential to draft a big-name quarterback in 2027. Jones is a former first-round pick, and he can very well learn behind Rodgers and become a great successor.

To give up Warren will be tough, but it is a move that must happen. The Steelers will run with Rico Dowdle and Kaleb Johnson.

Why the 49ers Accept the Trade

As for draft day, Jones has zero value unless playing in dynasty formats. In a world where Jones became the team's starter, he could rise to become a top-15 fantasy football quarterback with a great deal of volatility.

The 49ers acquire Jaylen Warren in this deal. That goes a long way as the 49ers lack much to back up Christian McCaffrey right now. The depth chart currently shows Jordan James as the only quality name behind McCaffrey. A player like Warren would be tremendous to back up McCaffrey as an east-to-west bruiser.

Fans could expect Warren to be an elite fantasy football handcuff to the aging and injury-prone McCaffrey. He would definitely be a late-round stash with top-5 running back upside should McCaffrey go down.

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