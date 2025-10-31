Should Fantasy Managers Panic About Mark Andrews After Thursday Night?
Mark Andrews has been the talk of trade rumors for weeks now. He was Lamar Jackson's safety valve and still is to a point. He averages less than nine yards a catch but has four touchdowns in 2025. When he only saw three targets on Thursday that caused a little bit of panic. Should fantasy football owners be worried with Andrews?
2025 Stats: Mark Andrews
Andrews has had an up and down 2025 to say the least. He has caught 26 passes for 230 yards with a 78.8% catch rate. That last part has stayed consistent with 2024 where Andrews enjoyed a 79.5% catch rate. Last year, Andrews was a very good pass catcher in the red zone as shown by his career-high 11 touchdowns.
What last year illustrated and this year cemented is that Andrews is not the dynamic pass catcher down the field that he was in previous seasons. He is 30 now and his role in the Baltimore offense has changed. His yards after catch per reception has dropped to 2.0 (career low) and his ADOT is down to 7.5.
On Thursday night, he did pick up two more touchdowns to bring his total up to four on the season.
This proves right here how slow developing the touchdown was. Baltimore sold this play well but Miami literally could not get out of its own defensive way several times Thursday night.
Rest Of Season Outlook
Opposing teams know what they are facing against Andrews now. He appears to be the red zone crutch for Lamar Jackson until he gets up till full strength running the football. Jackson had 14 yards on five carries and did not push things with the hamstring. As the weeks go along, expect the quarterback to be a lot more mobile.
Ultimately, that figures to add more opportunities to his receivers that can get open downfield. Isaiah Likely broke free for a 35 yard reception en route to 60 yards on the night. The feeling is that he further becomes the 1A in the tight end scheme to Andrews' 1B.
That is again providing Andrews stays in Baltimore. After all, the NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday at 4:00 pm ET. Ravens' officials and writers have been mostly mum but one never quite knows here.
Should One Panic About Mark Andrews?
The answer simply is no. Andrews is what he is at this point. He cannot break tackles like he used to and still can catch balls thrown his way. Separation is a bit of an issue but the Baltimore offense is deceptive enough to get him opportunities.
Now, there is risk if those red zone chances do not come which leads us to the final question.
Buy, Sell, Or Hold
If you have held on to Andrews, one is going to continue to hold on to him. Until a receiver like Likely starts getting more red zone opportunities, one should be safe. With Baltimore a mere 1.5 games off the division lead, the AFC North is wide open. Andrews would likely go to a playoff team if traded which might keep his value where it is.
Either way, Andrews is a stand pat at this juncture.