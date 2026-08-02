AL East Contenders Vie for CJ Abrams As Fantasy Baseball Managers Hold Their Breath

It has long been reported that the Washington Nationals do not wish to trade CJ Abrams. It has also been known that, if the price is right, anyone is for sale, including Abrams. As hype grows towards a potential trade that sends Abrams out of Washington, we do our due diligence in weighing those potential landing spots. With one day left, these are the most likely, credible landing spots for Abrams, as well as what it will mean for the All-Star shortstop.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox's season has flipped on its head. All of a sudden, the team is an AL contender, standing firmly in the AL Wild Card. Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports candidly on the scenario. She states that the Red Sox may be willing to trade for a shortstop and that Abrams is the only intriguing name on their radar. However, it will require a hefty price tag. Abrams has two more years of team control beyond 2026.

He then needs quality bats behind him in the lineup to get Abrams driven in. Abrams does well in this respect, with Willson Contreras at 160 wRC+. Rafaela is also strong at 118 wRC+, and Wilyer Abreu has a 103.

Ultimately, Abrams would be in a lateral move. The Washington Nationals may struggle in the pitching department, but they are among MLB's best hitting teams. The Nationals rank 2nd in the MLB in wRC+ and 1st in Offensive Rating.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have reportedly checked in on Abrams ahead of the August 2 deadline. The interest comes unsurprisingly. They are a team that fields Jose Caballero at shortstop. Batting 8th in their lineup most nights, Caballero has an 87 wRC+, which is very poor by MLB standards. An upgrade to Abrams would boost the wRC+ at starting shortstop all the way up to his 150-rated mark.

The expectation is that Abrams would replace Trent Grisham, who bats leadoff. That spot would now belong to Abrams. The new shortstop would provide roughly a 50-point boost in on-base percentage, allowing Ben Rice and Aaron Judge (upon return) to rake in Abrams.

The Yankees rank 9th in the MLB in wRC+. While the move is technically downward for Abrams, it may eventually prove lateral. The Yankees expect to be among the MLB's top offenses once Judge returns, as well as All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

It appears that if Abrams is dealt, these two AL East contenders are the most likely and credible destinations. They have the power punch the Nationals will need to send their way. It remains evident that Abrams is going to stay in Washington. However, the market is not dead until August 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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