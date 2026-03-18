Luis Severino Finds Docked Fantasy Baseball Value in this Potential In-Season Trade

The Athletics are a bottom-of-the-Major-Leagues team with studs mixed in. One man still in his prime is their ace, Luis Severino. With Severino being due over $20 million YoY through 2027, we begin to wonder if the Athletics will actually keep Severino on the books. This is a team that is not accustomed to big contracts, as 'Moneyball' is very much a thing, just as the movie showed. For this reason, we will look into a potential trade, specifically one that sends Severino to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The trade scenario at hand matters little to the fantasy baseball value of Severino. The main focus at hand is that of wins. At face value, one may think that Severino leaving the Athletics for the Cardinals would be a hitting/win upgrade. However, the Athletics are actually quite good on offense, ranking in the top 50% of MLB, with some placing them as high as the top 10.

In 2025, the Athletics ranked 10th best in offensive rating, per Fangraphs. The Cardinals ranked 22nd. If this remains to favor the Athletics, and it shall, Severino would see a downgrade by joining a team such as the Cardinals. If owned in fantasy baseball, it is in your best interest that Severino stays with the Athletics for the entirety of this 2026 season.

Mock Trade Details

Cardinals Get:

SP, Luis Severino

Athletics Get:

1B/OF, Alec Burleson

SP (AAA), Tink Hence

Why the Athletics Accept the Trade

Severino is a risk on the books of the Athletics. The risk is his cost plus aging, thus depreciating his value. If the Athletics are not a playoff team that they so desire to be in 2026, it will be in the team's best interest to shed the money to a team that is more willing to pay it. Watch Severino join the trade rumors if this becomes the state of the Athletics season.

By making this deal, the Athletics will then add stability to their lineup at a much lower price in the form of Burleson. He can play both outfield and first base. Burleson is under team control through 2028. In addition, the Athletics also added a great Triple-A pitching prospect, which a team can always use, especially a cheap team like the Athletics.

Why the Cardinals Accept the Trade

The Cardinals are the opposite team of the Athletics. They desire to field a competitive team, and they will pay for it. St. Louis does not have Yankees or Mets money, but they will pay. Severino can provide great stability to this rotation, which is rather lacking.

Not only would the Cardinals do this, but they can also deal in cold assets. Burleson is expendable as a bottom-half player in their lineup. Being multi-positional, he is neither dominant at any one position in the field. The Cardinals can easily replace Burleson.

On top of this, the Cardinals are in a position to deal a prospect such as Hence. He carries low risk and high volatility. To the Athletics, the gamble is worth taking. For the Cardinals, Hence is expendable. The Athletics invest in their cheaper future while the Cardinals fill a short-term gap that may make a playoff difference.

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