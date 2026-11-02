Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Jets RB Breece Hall Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Braelon Allen has been on a tear as the Jets' starting running back. In turn, Breece Hall trade rumors have gained legitimacy. With the trade deadline days away, we must consider a scenario where the Jets find a trade partner and the fantasy football impact of each outcome. Here are his top-3 landing spots as of November 2.

Breece Hall trade talk is strictly driven by rumors with no confirmed reports that the Jets will be shopping him by the November 10 deadline.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are the top landing spot right now. RJ Harvey was just placed on injured reserve. In Week 8, JK Dobbins ran for just 1.3 Yards per Attempt, and while there is hype surrounding Jonah Coleman rise, the Broncos ultimately lack a stellar ball-carrier.

If the Broncos are to mount a Super Bowl charge, they have to step it up on offense. Hall can do that by adding just that, as arguably a top-10 running back in the NFL.

Fantasy Impact

Hall would certainly become the lead back, but he wouldn't play exclusively. In the short term, I imagine Coleman as the complementary back, and Dobbins would hardly play. In fact, Dobbins is rumored to be on the trade block.

If the trade happens and the Broncos retain their current running backs, Hall may expect to own 50-60% of the rushing offense. Coleman complements that with about 20-25%. Dobbins would carry the balance until Harvey returns, but Harvey would be more of a pass-catching third-down back than anything else. Hall's fantasy ranking would fall closer to ~RB20.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings can legitimately win the NFC. They have six wins and one loss, yet they lack running-back firepower. Fans seem to desire Jonathan Taylor or Saquon Barkley, but Hall would be acceptable if attained.

Through seven games, Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason combine to average 4.1 Yards per Attempt. They combine for three rushing touchdowns. Jones, who is their pass-catching running back, ranks among the worst at his position in PFF Receiving Grade. Hall would be a dramatic upgrade in that respect.

Fantasy Impact

In the current Vikings offense, Mason is more of a power back, while Jones is more versatile. If Hall came to town, he would become the starter. Mason might be expected to be a complementary back and a goal-line weapon. Jones will be in the game more often in passing situations.

The split is volatile in projection, but Hall could get 50% of the rushing offense; Mason 35%; and Jones the rest. Hall could expect 2-4 receptions per game, with Jones getting 1-3. Mason gets hardly any targets, as he doesn't fill that role.

In a hypothetical fantasy football ranking, Hall is a low-end RB2, Mason is ranked around ~RB40, and Jones is around RB50. Only Hall would be a viable weekly starter.

New York Giants

It would definitely stir the pot if Hall went to his crosstown rival. But it is definitely deemed a possibility right now. Giants fans want a running back, with Jonathan Taylor being the top choice. But Hall may be cheaper, so why not consider it?

Cam Skattebo has been noted as a liability in pass blocking and fumble risk. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is now hurt, and Devin Singletary is just an average backup the coaching staff inherited.

Fantasy Impact

Hall probably has his highest fantasy upside if sent to the Giants. That is because their depth chart is the shakiest and the least talented compared to the Broncos and Vikings.

I expect Hall to account for ~60% of the Giants' rushing attack. Skattebo is taking on more short-yardage work, with a volatile 25% share of the rushing attack. Singletary is barely used, and Tracy returns to a door shut on his usage.

Hall's fantasy ranking will be lower than his with the Jets, but he could fall in that RB15-20 range. Skattebo isn't viable, ranked outside the top 40. But the good news is that Hall would boost the Giants' offense, which is pushing hard to win the NFC East.

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