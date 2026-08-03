Breaking Down the Luis Arraez Trade: Fantasy Baseball Winners & Losers

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a major trade as they acquired three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants. Philadelphia was rumored to be one of the spots he could end up, as this move will have plenty of fantasy baseball implications and the news could have an effect on the outcome of many fantasy baseball leagues across the landscape. Here is how the move shakes out across all formats.

Arraez comes over from San Francisco slashing .324/.360/.440 with 4 home runs, 43 RBIs, 52 runs, and 10 stolen bases across 105 games. While his power metrics remain minimal, his fantasy value takes a significant leap forward in Philadelphia.

Luis Arraez Fantasy Outlook: Moderate Upgrade

1. His batting average remains elite (.320-plus potential)

2. Run production should increase thanks to a stronger Phillies lineup.

3. RBI opportunities improve if he hits near the top of the order.

4. More quality hitters behind him means more chances to score.

5. His home run ceiling doesn't change much, but his counting stats should.

Arraez remains a cheat code for batting average and on-base percentage. His strikeout rate continues to sit among the best in baseball, providing unmatched stability in Roto and Category leagues.

Moving from a sluggish Giants offense to the top or middle of a high-octane Phillies lineup dramatically boosts his run-scoring upside. Getting on base ahead of power bats like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner gives Arraez legitimate 90-plus run potential.

Adding a guy who puts the ball in play at a .320-plus clip creates traffic on the basepaths. Expect Harper, Turner, and Schwarber to see a notable uptick in RBI opportunities over the final two months of the fantasy season.

Winners From the Arraez Trade

Bryce Harper

1. Gets another elite on-base hitter in front of him.

2. More RBI opportunities

3. Opposing pitchers have fewer chances to pitch around him.

4. He could see a small boost in runs and RBIs during the fantasy playoffs.

Trea Turner

1. If he remains near the top of the lineup, Arraez gives Philadelphia another high-contact bat that keeps innings alive.

2. More multi-run innings should lead to additional runs scored.

3.Better lineup depth benefits his overall fantasy floor.

Kyle Schwarber

1. Arraez's ability to consistently reach base creates more RBI chances.

2. Schwarber may sacrifice a few leadoff plate appearances depending on the lineup construction, but the added traffic on the bases should outweigh that for fantasy.

What the Phillies lineup could look like with Luis Arraez:



SS Trea Turner

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Bryce Harper

2B Luis Arraez

1B Alec Bohm

LF Brandon Marsh

3B Bryson Stott

C J.T. Realmuto

CF Justin Crawford pic.twitter.com/WttRRd1z4o — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) August 3, 2026

Losers From the Arraez Trade

Bryson Stott

1. Most likely loses everyday at-bats or is pushed into a utility role.

2. Could move lower in the batting order when he does play.

3. Fewer plate appearances mean fewer opportunities for runs and stolen bases.

Edmundo Sosa

1. Already valued primarily for his versatility, Sosa now projects for even fewer starts.

2. His path to fantasy relevance becomes injury-dependent.



Giants Middle-of-the-Order Hitters





1. Losing a .320-plus hitter removes one of the club's best table setters.

2. Fewer runners on base means fewer RBI opportunities.

3. The lineup becomes easier for opposing pitchers to navigate.

Arraez's value won't spike because of home runs or stolen bases, but moving into one of baseball's strongest lineups should make him significantly more valuable in Roto and Points leagues by boosting his runs and RBI totals while preserving his elite batting average.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for all the latest news.