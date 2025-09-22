Breece Hall is a Buy-Low, High-Upside Candidate in Fantasy Football Despite Jets Woes
The Jets have been going downhill since their Week 1 matchup versus the Steelers. At one point in that game, the Jets were connecting smoothly on the road to go 1-0. In that game, Breece Hall had 19 Carries and 107 Yards plus another 38 in the air. At that moment, it looked as if Hall would be a certified Top-10 fantasy running back. Since then, that story has not been as expected. Hall is RB21, but without week one, that is surely much worse. So, how do we value him going forward?
Breece Hall Stats-To-Date
In total, Hall has 38 Carries for 157 Yards, which comes to 4.1 Yards per Carry. This could be worse, but is not groundbreaking by any means. Hall does have 8 Catches for 78 Yards. Hall ranks mid-pack as 48th in EPA per Rush, but 20th in Yards After Contact. He currently has 46% of team rushes.
Jets Run-Blocking
The strength of this entire Jets team is their ability to block. They rank 16th in Pass Blocking, and 7th in Run Blocking. This has given way for Breece to play well at times, and surely he will continue to do so. He is battling with Braelon Allen, but clearly this RB1 role belongs to Hall. Despite and 0-3 record, the Jets are actually 9th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. This line is supposed to be an elite NFL unit, and for the most part, they have looked it.
Buy Or Sell: Breece Hall
The New York Jets have a run-first mentality on offense. When they can run the ball effectively, I believe that the Jets will be hard to stop on offense. However, if they get behind and have to pass, they will struggle. That was seen very clearly in Week 2 against the Bills. When the Jets ran well in Week 1, they did so on 62% of the plays, resulting in 32 Points Scored.
What this all means is that Breece Hall may be just fine. This team needs to get better, and they will, but the offense has not been a massive issue. They will find spots to run the ball and do so effectively and in those games, Hall will perform greatly for fantasy managers.
Aaron Glenn has loved to say that this isn't an "instant coffee league". This really aggravates fans, but I understand what he is getting at. The team will get better as the year goes on. No team is as good, or bad as the week before. It is entirely possible that the Jets maintain their run-first mentality against the Dolphins this week, and Hall has a breakout game. Only time will tell, but I raise a ton of optimism in this rushing attack.
I would hold onto Breece Hall, and Buy-Low if possible. In his best matchups, he has Top-5 RB upside. Refer to our rankings for up-to-date analysis and valuations.