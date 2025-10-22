Why Breece Hall Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 8
The New York Jets are in the midst of a disastrous season, remaining winless through seven weeks. Running back Breece Hall has been one of the bright spots on offense. He has offered high fantasy upside since entering the league, and a possible departure from New York could turn him into a league winner. Let’s dive into his performance this season and outlook for the rest of the year.
Season Performance
Through the first seven weeks of the 2025 season, Hall has 99 carries for 448 yards on the ground. He also has 19 receptions for 164 yards through the air. Even though his scrimmage yard production has been high, he hasn’t found the end zone yet. On the field, Hall has looked the part with his athleticism, vision, and speed, but he hasn’t reached his ceiling in terms of fantasy output. He sustained an injury during last week's game but was able to return, indicating he avoided anything serious. Currently, the running back is day-to-day and expected to play next week.
Hall is an elite talent when healthy. Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he logged 432 carries for 1,870 yards and 10 touchdowns. Through the passing game, he added 33 receptions for 1,074 yards and 7 touchdowns. Hall has proven that he can be a workhorse lead back. That’s exactly what fantasy managers want, and a trade could instantly elevate him into a high-volume role in a powerhouse offense.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Clearly, the Jets aren’t an offensive juggernaut or a roster loaded with high-ceiling fantasy options. Even so, multiple league sources report that Breece Hall is drawing interest from other teams ahead of Nov. 4th trade deadline.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots are all competitive clubs that could use an upgrade at running back. Hall is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, so a midseason trade would make sense for these teams. An expiring contract would also lower the risk for an acquiring organization.
Continue to monitor trade rumors between New York and the rest of the league. The Jets' severe strugles will most likely push them towards moving a few pieces. Running back Breece Hall could be the biggest name traded in terms of the fantasy football market. If Hall goes to a contender, expect his fantasy value and output to skyrocket.