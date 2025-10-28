Why Breece Hall Is a Sell-High Candidate Entering Week 9
The New York Jets finally earned their first win of the season in Week 8, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 39–38. Running back Breece Hall was at the center of the victory, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two catches for 14 yards, along with a rare passing touchdown.
Trade rumors have surrounded Hall over the past few weeks, making his season outlook hard to predict. On one side, he’s a high-upside fantasy football player, as he showed in Week 8. On the other hand, he’s currently on one of the worst teams in the NFL, making it hard to trust his week-to-week output. Let’s look at his season performance, fantasy outlook, and the reasons he’s a sell-high candidate.
Season Performance
Over the first eight weeks of the 2025 season, the Jets’ running back has logged 117 carries for 581 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he’s added 21 catches for 178 yards. He also threw the game-winning touchdown in Week 8, finding tight end Mason Taylor on a trick play late in the fourth quarter. Last week, Hall’s performance showcased his fantasy ceiling when he is able to find the end zone.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Hall hasn’t scored much this year, but he currently ranks seventh among NFL running backs in scrimmage yards. His athleticism, speed, and receiving ability make him a threat to any defense. If Breece Hall is traded at the deadline, he could step into a clear lead role out of the backfield. In a high-volume RB1 spot, he has the upside to deliver strong fantasy production.
The running back should continue to produce scrimmage yards at an elite level for the rest of the season, regardless of his team situation. His receiving ability adds another dimension to his fantasy ceiling and should remain a key part of his game. However, his touchdown production is unlikely to rise unless he’s traded to another team.
Why You Should Trade Breece Hall
After his Week 8 performance, Breece Hall’s value is at a season high. This gives fantasy managers a prime sell-high window. His outlook for the rest of. the season hinges on a potential trade at the deadline. The running back will likely benefit more from a clear lead role with another team than remaining with the Jets. Because his fantasy value is contingent on an organizational move, managers should consider capitalizing on his stock before it decreases.