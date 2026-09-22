Fantasy Football Managers Should Buy Low on Rashee Rice Before His Imminent Breakout

The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to elitism. They are 2-0, and with a fresh Pat Mahomes, we can declare this team back. It is definitively the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC as the early and most feared contenders.

Today, we focus on a subset of the Kansas City Chiefs. The magnifying glass will focus on the man who wears No. 4. That is Rashee Rice — the WR26 in fantasy football entering Week 3. Playing below expectations, we will debate whether fantasy managers can buy or sell Rice.

Statistical Breakdown of Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice through two games:



Target share - 11%

Targets/route run - 0.10

Fantasy PPG - 11.1



One of his two catches went for a TD in Week 1 and he caught a meaningless 31-yard pass to end regulation in Week 2



Rice averaged 18.8 fantasy PPG on 9.8 targets per game in 2025 pic.twitter.com/b2keBHNAyM — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 21, 2026

Through 2 NFL games, Rice has 7 targets, 6 receptions, 102 yards, and 1 touchdown. Across all Chiefs pass-catchers, Rice ranks 4th in targets and receptions, but 2nd in yards, trailing only Travis Kelce (172).

The target share for Rice comes to just 11%. However, he has run the 2nd-most routes behind Xavier Worthy, and Rice has the most passing snaps.

Ahead of Rice in both targets and receptions are Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, and Kenneth Walker III. Rice has 2 more targets and catches than Tyquan Thornton. No other wide receiver or tight end has more than 2 targets all season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rice is the 43rd-best wide receiver (Overall Grade) in the NFL out of 76 qualified players. In pure receiving grade, Rice ranks 49th. Here are Rice's best marks in 2026:

1st in Drops (0)

1st in YAC/Reception (11.0)

1st in Passer Rating When Targeted (158.3 — Perfect)

Here is where Rice ranks poorly in 2026:

62nd in Targets (7)

48th in Receptions (6)

63rd in Average Depth of Target (6.3 Yards)

As per nfelo.com, Rice ranks 52nd in EPA/Target and 55th in EPA/Reception.

Buy, Sell, or Hold: Rashee Rice

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (24) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once you take in all of the above statistics, it becomes clear that Rice is not playing at his peak form. Don't get it twisted, Rice is not playing badly. He is not quite at the top-10 wide receiver form that we have expected.

The output is truthfully not too surprising. Rice did have a very hectic offseason that included a month serving time behind bars. He also had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee this past offseason, which he partly had to rehab while serving time.

I think there is optimism to be had in the weeks to come. The Chiefs are 1st in Total Offense (457.5 Yards per Game) and 3rd in Points per Game (32.5). It is well within the range of outcomes that Kansas City completes all 17 games as the NFL's best offense, which in turn supports multiple viable pass-catcherswithin and may have a top-12 wide receiver in all of fantasy football.

The NFL season is a long grind. The best teams in the league will often reach their best form in November and December. Given that the Chiefs are an experienced, winning team, we can expect just that. Thus, Rice's peak is only a matter of time.

For a mediocre start to 2026, a WR26 ranking is not all that bad. In minimal targeted volume, Rice has produced. He also plays as much as any pass-catcher on the team, zeroing out any argument that his WR1 role is threatened.

Fantasy managers ought to keep Rice if he is owned. The best days are ahead. If he can be bought at a lower value, you should take the chance. To be clearer, if Rice can be acquired for a WR15-25 in fantasy football, or for an equivalent value via another player, make the deal.

Rice and the Chiefs are low-risk. We know what they are, from the coaching staff to Pat Mahomes and Rice's true ability. Buy low on Rashee Rice; that is the final verdict.

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