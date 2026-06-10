Cubs' Matt Shaw Emerges As Fantasy Breakout Candidate With Mock Trade To Red Sox

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to a plethora of trades already this season, many of which have included second-year infielder and former No. 13 overall pick Matt Shaw. Shaw has struggled to carve out starts over Alex Bregman and Nico Hoerner, raising trade rumors amid the team’s 34-33 start to the season.

The 24-year-old is expected to garner notable trade interest among clubs looking for long-term infield assets. He’s still viewed as a high-upside contributor who could develop into a franchise cornerstone for the right team.

Monitoring potential suitors for Shaw, the Boston Red Sox could present a compelling return for the third baseman, thanks to a plethora of controllable pitching assets. With the Cubs looking to return to postseason action following last year’s NLDS loss, a potential deal could benefit both sides. Let’s explore a mock trade that sends Shaw to Boston:

Chicago Cubs-Boston Red Sox Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Apr 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) hits a solo home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Chicago receives Aroldis Chapman, Brayan Bello

Boston receives Matt Shaw

The proposed deal is a simple swap, the Red Sox land a high-upside, long-term asset in Shaw, while the Cubs bring in some much-needed depth for the bullpen. Aroldis Chapman has been linked to a plethora of trade rumors through the start of the season, and presents a notable centerpiece in a return for a unit in dire need of a reliable closer.

Chicago also lands Brayan Bello, a fifth-year starter who offers valuable depth to an inconsistent bullpen. Bello has struggled throughout a turbulent start to Boston’s season, but could rebound rather quickly with a change of scenery. He posted career-best production in 2025 and can recapture such momentum in a playoff-contending situation.

Finally, let’s look at the fantasy impact of Shaw’s move to Boston. Despite some limitations at second, Shaw offers encouraging versatility within the field. On the offensive end, he’s a contact-over-power hitter, posting 89 hits and 21 doubles during his rookie campaign while flashing base-stealing upside. Shaw’s fantasy outlook could improve greatly with a trade, an encouraging sign for managers over the long term.

Why The Cubs Make The Trade

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shaw has emerged as an expendable asset for Chicago due to the performance within the infield to this point of the season. With two veterans limiting his starts, the Cubs can afford to move Shaw in a trade to bring in some much-needed help within the bullpen. The club is eyeing a deep postseason run and will look to capitalize on the value of its lineup ahead of the trade deadline to shore up weaknesses.

Why The Red Sox Make The Trade

Apr 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) walks in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in bringing in Shaw, and could meet the asking price considering their bullpen depth. Boston boasts a plethora of talent in the group, and could move off two veterans to bring in a potential cornerstone piece for the organization to build around. He could form long-term pairings with the likes of Franklin Arias and other high-end prospects under the Red Sox organization, bolstering the team’s long-term outlook amid a lackluster 27-38 start to the year.

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