3 Dream Landing Spots for Fernando Tatis Jr. If Trade Rumors Ever Return

It appears quite clear that the San Diego Padres have zero desire to trade Fernando Tatis Jr. The star has been widely rumored to be traded for a very long time now. While the subject gets forced, the new incoming ownership is prepared to compete rather than save money, much like Steve Cohen in New York and the Mark Walter-led Los Angeles Dodgers.

There is a world where a trade could eventually happen. Tatis Jr. is under a 15-year monster contract, and if the team and/or Tatis Jr. fail in 2026, we have seen how quickly storylines can change. The odds of a Tatis trade are near-zero in 2026, but not zero. Nonetheless, we absolutely do not advertise a likely trade during the happening season.

When playing fantasy baseball, we not only strategize and use facts, but we also hope. It is wild to say that fans of sport do not 'hope' on results, and in the long term, Tatis could have even higher value if the trade market reignites. Where would be 'hope' for Tatis to end up, perhaps in 2027 or beyond?

New York Yankees

The Yankees are not just a team; they are a worldwide brand. They demand to win now, and now is always now. As the MLB has no current cap, the top teams vie for the top talent. If Tatis ever reenters the market, the Yankees will be at the top of the list.

If Tatis ever sees a day of baseball in New York, they are going to benefit his game. In 2026, Petco Park ranked 24th easiest in park factor. Yankee Stadium, however, is a hitter park with shorter fences, being 9th in park factor this year and often ranking 9th-hitter-friendly top-5. The Yankees will also always be good on offense, being the high-value franchise that they are.

Los Angeles Dodgers

If any MLB team can force an unlikely trade, it is the Dodgers. They might have a dramatic payroll, but much of it is deferred. No matter how much money is out there, the Dodgers will find more to pay Tatis if he ever hits the market. Knowing the Dodgers, they will also be willing to pay above market price.

Dodger Stadium is currently in the top 6 in park factor. They are also the far-best lineup in baseball. Inserting Tatis onto such a roster would put him at his absolute ceiling in potential as a fantasy baseball asset.

Philadelphia Phillies

To his credit, the trifecta on park factor, the Phillies are the 8th-easiest in the MLB. They are also among the 6-or-7 MLB teams generally in the market for a high-profile player. While Bryce Harper could be on his way out sooner or later, Tatis could become even more attractive to the Phillies as their new face. If Harper were gone, it would be more likely in 2027. If the Padres fail in 2026, the timelines match up for the long-shot scenario. Unlike Los Angeles, Tatis would maintain much the same valuation in Philadelphia, if not worse, with the weather a bit chillier on average than in San Diego.

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