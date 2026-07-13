Vinnie Pasquantino and 3 Other Buy-Low Candidates in Fantasy Baseball (July 13)

Buy-low candidates have the added perk of being potential league winners. They must be sought out, as the sharpest managers in fantasy baseball are often the ones who call themselves champions come September. These players will have struggled in the first half of the season to date, but appear to be turning a new page. In the simplest form, they have an upside that we see as worthwhile.

SP, Shota Imanaga

Imanaga came to the MLB in 2024. In his rookie season, Imanaga had a 2.91 ERA. In 2025, he had an ERA of 3.73. Thus far in 2026, his ERA is 4.17, but recent results suggest better things to come.

Over two starts in July, Imanaga has a 2.79 ERA over 9.2 IP. That amounts to 3 earned runs, and, more impressively, Imanaga struck out 13 over the span.

In Imanaga's last 6 starts, he has allowed no more than 2 runs in 5 of those games. As the Cubs enter the stretch run, Imanaga may be their ace and very much worth buying in fantasy baseball.

SP, Bryan Woo

The SP32 in fantasy baseball is on the wrong side of the normal. He has an xERA of 3.51 and an FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 3.05. However, Woo's ERA is 4.23. This is a pitcher that had a sub-3.00 ERA in both 2024 and 2025. While his game does not appear to be all that bad, the output is expected to normalize in the coming weeks.

Woo ranks in the top 5% of Pitching Run Value. He is forcing a 35% Chase Rate and has a 4.7% Walk Rate. Better yet, the Mariners are contenders in the American League. Woo has all the support he needs.

DH, Marcell Ozuna

He may be old, a 14-year veteran, but Ozuna's upside is too high to pass up. The Pirates' DH is the DH21 in fantasy baseball. It is more likely that he begins to rise rather than fall.

Ozuna last had a plus-7.0 offensive rating in 2025, on top of a plus-40.2 in 2024 and plus-27.4 in 2023. Ozuna's splits are also trending in the right direction, outputting a .286 batting average in July and a .263 in June. He is still batting .205 on the season, but that is bound to normalize upwards. A power hitter, Ozuna can still hit 10+ home runs over the second half.

1B, Vinnie Pasquantino

As they say: "Buy the dip." Pasquantino is batting .143 in July, but that shall not remain. He batted over double that in June with a .298 batting average. The 28-year-old looks to find his 2025 form, which equated to a plus-7.9 offensive rating on 31 home runs hit.

Pasquantino only had 6 home runs in 2026. Given that he has 51 home runs over his last 283 games, that rate is almost surely going to rise. The 1B24 in fantasy baseball can be bought for pennies on the dollar.

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