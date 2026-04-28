4 Slumping MLB Players with High Ceilings to Buy Low on in Fantasy Baseball

The MLB season is a long haul, lasting 6 months in its regular season form. No single baseball player can stay on fire for the entirety of that, and that leaves plenty of opportunities for fantasy baseball managers to capitalize. A sharp mind will find a player slumping but with high upside. Once that slump ends, said player may have tremendous upside in his key hitting traits. Over the first month of the season, we find these buy-low candidates on the trading block.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber is coming off a 2025 season in which he hit 56 home runs, putting himself firmly in the MVP conversation. This year, he has struggled with a .196 batting average, though he has still maintained his power with 9 home runs. He remains on pace for more than 50 home runs, and the hope is that the firing of Rob Thomson sparks a turnaround for both Schwarber and the team as a whole. The outlook should improve for Schwarber, who entered the season as a top-25 preseason fantasy baseball hitter.

Rafael Devers

As per Statcast, Devers is in the bottom-3% of MLB hitters in batting run value. We know that will not remain for Devers, who has been a top-10% MLB hitter over his last 5 seasons. Devers' .216 batting average is at its floor, and his 2 home runs should rise dramatically, where he paces for less than 15 this season, but generally hits nearly double that.

Logan Gilbert

The Mariners ace has been among the top-15 MLB pitchers over the past 2 season. This year, he is below expectations with a >4.00 ERA. In his prime at 28 years old, Gilbert's K-rate and ERA are expected only to rise, and so will that 1-3 record. He will not finish the year on a pace that goes for a 5-15 season-long record at the moment. The Mariners should be AL contenders once the season wraps up.

Devin Williams

It is dicey, for sure, but the ceiling outweighs the floor, which has already been found to be 20% into the season. The Mets are 9-19 and cannot get worse. Williams is going to remain the Mets' closer indefinitely. He has a 9.00 ERA and only 2 saves, but the Mets can only get better. Once they do that, Williams should have more save opportunities and comfort in doing so. He has been very volatile as a pitcher since 2024, but Williams ceiling is still among the MLB's best once his control is in place. It might be worth the grab at a very low price, with top-10 closer upside.

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