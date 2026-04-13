4 Early-Season Fantasy Baseball Studs to Sell-High Before its Too Late

Fantasy baseball mirrors that of Wall Street. The sharpest minds know when to buy stocks as well as when to sell them. The angle is the same in fantasy baseball. While players are red-hot- early on, we understand the 'law of averages.' Player X will be due to regress to his average performance. If we understand this clearly, we can sell off the following early risers below at a net profit.

Brandon Nimmo

Nimmo has 8 hits in his last 4 games and is ranked amongst the best outfielders in fantasy baseball. Nimmo is now batting .367 with a >1.000 OPS in his new Texas home. Nimmo is a great hitter, but .367 is generous. He batted .267 in 2025 and sub-.230 in 2025. In a best-case scenario, Nimmo could bat as good as .305-.310 on the season. Even in that scenario, he will regress to over .50 average points per game by.

Jordan Walker

Walker was commonly drafted outside of the top 200 hitters in fantasy baseball. Right now, Walker is the No. 3 hitter in all of fantasy baseball, per ESPN. Any profit you can get will be a massive net profit over his preseason ADP. Walker is batting .327, while he failed to exceed .220 in his 2 prior seasons.

Kevin McGonigle

To deal, McGonigle might feel weird, but the math nets you a nice profit at lower risk. McGonigle was drafted outside of the top 150 hitters in fantasy baseball. Yet, he is standing in the top 30 of them through 3 weeks of the MLB season. Your counterparts would likely buy high on McGonigle given his perceived upside as a top-tier prospect. First-year players will generally be more volatile, and McGonigle should net multiple supplemental and perhaps safer options.

MacKenzie Gore

Gore is ranked as the 9th-best starting pitcher in fantasy baseball. In drafts, he went as the 43rd-best starting pitcher. The likelihood that Gore keeps his top-10 value is quite low, given that he is a career 4.00 ERA pitcher. Best-case scenario, Gore gets to a sub-3.50 ERA. More than likely, that does not happen. Will Gore command top-10 returns right now? No, he will not. However, you will net the best returns for the ADP43 pitcher than you can probably get all season long.

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