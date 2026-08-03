Freddy Peralta's Trade to Tampa Bay Shall Do Wonders for His Fantasy Baseball Ranking

The New York Mets have smartly traded away their starting pitcher, Freddy Peralta, ahead of the August 3 deadline. The short-lived Mets pitcher heads to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for three prospects, all ranked outside the top 10 in the Rays pipeline. While questioned by Mets fans, it is certainly the right move by the team for Queens. Now we ask, what does this mean for Peralta?

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Three key factors affect a pitcher's value. A pitcher's value is affected by his run support, bullpen ability, and home park factor. Good offense will get a pitcher in the win column. A good bullpen will do the same by keeping the win intact. Park factor then supports a pitcher, where the worst stadium, Coors Field, ups scoring by over 20%. The most pitcher-friendly stadiums lower scoring by up to 10%.

Here is how the Mets compare to Peralta's new home with the Rays:

Mets Rays Team wRC+ 92 104 Team Bullpen WAR +3.7 +2.1 Home Park Factor 96 (Pitchers Park) 99 (Median)

Peralta will vastly benefit in the run support department. The Mets rank 27th in weighted wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus); the Rays rank 7th in MLB. The Rays are averaging 0.32 more runs scored per game than the Mets.

When it comes to the bullpen, the Rays will moderately offset the value gain that Peralta gets via better bats. The Mets' bullpen is 10th in the MLB in WAR, whereas the Rays rank 18th. The Mets' bullpen ERA is 0.21 points better. However, they have just traded away one of their star relievers, Brooks Raley.

A team selling at the deadline was never going to be a fit for Peralta to find his upside late in the season. The Mets are in a lost season, fighting with hardly any momentum. Meanwhile, the Rays have World Series aspirations as they vie competitively for the AL East pennant.

Tropicana Field also rates as the 4th-most friendly ballpark to pitchers. Their park factor is a 96. The stadium generally allows 4% fewer runs than the MLB average over the past three seasons. It does not massively move the needle for Peralta, but it definitely does not hurt him.

The deal for Peralta is ultimately beneficial, not just for the Rays but for Peralta himself. The 30-year-old pitcher has a 101 Pitching+ rating, per Fangraphs. He is very above MLB average, despite being in a down year that features a 4.99 ERA.

It is worth remembering that Peralta was a star in Milwaukee. From 2020-2025, Peralta had never had an ERA >4.00. In 2025, his ERA was 2.70. Perhaps a change of scenery is all that Freddy needs. He slots into the 4th spot in the Rays' rotation.

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