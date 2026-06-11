Fantasy Baseball's Top Hitter Will Require an Astronomical Price in this Dream Trade
The Houston Astros recently came out and debunked any rumors of a Yordan Alvarez trade. He is the face of their franchise and among the best hitters in the MLB. Why would they trade such a player? That is the question posed by Houston, owning such an asset that is hardly possible to replace.
Nonetheless, all things are for sale in this world. Whatever the cost is, someone may pay it. That cost may exceed anything we have ever seen before. Juan Soto-esque returns? Yes, that is definitely possible. Now, who might pay that price? The Seattle Mariners just may...
Fantasy Baseball Impact
A player such as Alvarez is team-proof. He can play for the worst or the best team in the MLB, and Alvarez will remain an elite asset in fantasy baseball. Specifically in 2026, Alvarez is the No. 1-rated hitter in all of fantasy baseball and the No. 2-rated player overall, since Shohei Ohtani gets to both hit and pitch.
Any possible impact that Alvarez could feel is from his supporting cast. Will he have runs to drive in, and will he get driven in himself? Let's compare the Astros to the Mariners.
The Astros are currently the 13th-rated offense in the MLB, per Fangraphs. Their offensive rating through June 10 is +6.0.
The Mariners are currently the 8th-rated offense in the MLB. Their offensive rating through June 10 is +18.2.
What does that quantify? It is offensive runs created above the MLB average. Through over 60 games, the Mariners are scoring almost half a run more per game than the Astros. Much of the Astros' value in that metric also comes from Alvarez, so that is of note.
If Alvarez ever went to Seattle, he would rise, if that is even mathematically possible, given that he is baseball's top hitter. A Mariners team without Alvarez rates 8th in the MLB. With Alvarez? Perhaps top-5. The Mariners would make this splash to have a top-5 batting lineup and top-5 pitching rotation (at their peak).
Mock Trade Details
Mariners Get:
- Yordan Alvarez
Astros Get:
- SS, Colt Emerson (No. 1 team prospect)
- SP, Kade Anderson (No. 2 team prospect)
- SP, Ryan Sloan (No. 3 team prospect)
- OF, Lazaro Montes (No. 4 team prospect)
- 2B/OF, Michael Arroyo (No. 5 team prospect)
- OF, Jonny Farmelo (No. 6 team prospect)
- SP, Luis Castillo
Why the Mariners Say Yes
The clear picture here is not one of likelihood, but one of possibility. If the Mariners decided to pull the trigger, it would mean they decided to go no-holds-barred and win a World Series right now. Alvarez can bring them that, forming one of the best trios of hitters in the MLB with Alvarez, Julio Rodriguez, and Cal Raleigh.
The price is astronomical, but a team like the Mariners does not have golden opportunities coming around every day. Unlike the Dodgers and Yankees, the destination is not quite as attractive, as they are also less open in their wallets. The Mariners make a once-in-a-generation deal to win right away.
Why the Astros Say Yes
What is priceless in this world? The Mona Lisa? Not much. The Astros do not wish to trade Alvarez, but if they can get an organization's top-6 prospects, plus an above-average arm in Luis Castillo, they might be dumb not to say yes. That is the hand that is forced in this wild hypothetical, and the pot that is won.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.