Fantasy Baseball Sell-High Candidates: 2 Hitters, 2 Pitchers Set to Fall Off a Cliff

The MLB season is at its midpoint. Teams have played 80-85 games, and while it seems the season has been going on forever, it still has a long way to go. Three months remain until October baseball, and a lot will shake up across the scenery of Major League Baseball. Certain players are set to rise to their peaks, while others are out of the gates hot. These are regression candidates in fantasy baseball, better called "sell-high's."

OF, Mickey Moniak

Moniak recently returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for one month. In those 3 games since his return, Moniak is 2-for-6 but with 3 strikeouts. Nothing worth concern there, but the statistics do point towards regression being more likely than progression.

In 156 at-bats, Moniak is batting a career-best .292 for average and .931 for OPS. While it is possible to maintain, the Rockies are not very good at 32-49. As the season winds down, so will the locker room vibes. I would rather own players in the playoff push, so Moniak is sellable.

3B, Ernie Clement

Clement managed to get himself an All-Star bid. Kudos to Clement, but we speak reality. Reality is that Clement is almost certainly going to regress. He might be ranked as the 3B5 in fantasy baseball, but the Statcast sheet for Clement points towards very poor bat-on-ball ability.

Clement ranks in the 44th percentile of Batting Run Value. He is in the 5th percentile of xwOBA, 16th in xSLG, 5th in Avg Exit Velo, 4th in Hard Hit %, 4th in Bat Speed, and 1st (Bad) in Chase %. While batting .294 for average, his xAVG is only in the 50th percentile.

SP, Eduardo Rodriguez

Maybe he can maintain great baseball; that would be awesome for the 33-year-old who helped Venezuela win the World Baseball Classic. We can say "maybe" anyone can maintain good baseball, but statistics prove all lies, and Rodriguez is bound to regress.

Rodriguez has a 2.27 ERA, but a moderate 1.21 WHIP. His xERA is 4.77, with a 22nd-percentile xBA. In both 2024 and 2025, Rodriguez has an ERA >5.00 and a WHIP >1.50. Fantasy baseball managers ought to be nervous about his stat line regulating. Sell Rodriguez.

SP, Justin Wrobelski

At name value, Wrobelski looks attractive as a Dodgers starting pitcher. However, that should be your selling point, not your holding point. What looks good? Wrobelski has a plus-15 Pitching Run Value and plus-15 Fastball Run Value. His walk rate is also 5.2%, accompanying his 2.71 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

What looks bad? Wrobelski had a 4.32 ERA in 2025 and a 5.70 ERA in 2024. This season will be his first season pitching 25+ games as a starter. That is always a huge concern for players stretching out for their first time. In xERA, Wrobelski only sits at a 4.32. His xBA is .271, with other various Statcast metrics in the bottom 10% of the MLB. Sell the Dodger while his value seems to be at its peak.

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