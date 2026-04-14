4 Fantasy Baseball Trade Candidates with Huge Rest of Season Potential

Every day is a great day to explore the fantasy baseball trade markets. The game mirrors that of the stock market. That is a fact I press repeatedly. It is a risk-versus-reward trade-off in acquiring assets at a below-market price. The better that a fantasy baseball manager can profit, the better they shall do in the season-long campaign. These are five trade candidates to explore in Week 3 of fantasy baseball.

SP, Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow entered this season as the SP36 in the fantasy baseball rankings. He is off to a moderate start with a 4.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 IP. At his best, Glasnow is a Cy Young contender. Right now, he is ranked as the No. 88 player in fantasy baseball, per FantasyPros. His statistics signal even better days ahead with 11.0 K/9 and a sub-3.00 FIP. On the Dodgers, Glasnow can easily get to 15 wins if he goes 30+ starts.

SP, Framber Valdez

Valdez is still valued at his preseason ADP of SP25. However, early struggles may have his owner pause. Valdez has a 4.76 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. These statistics are inflated, with his FIP at 3.64 and a >50% ground-ballas rate. Valdez does lack the strikeouts with only 12 in 17 IP, but that is not quite his forte. Valdez is a ground-ball pitcher who averaged over 6.0 IP in 2025. On the Tigers, he has top-10 starting-pitcher upside as one of the best no. 2 rotational pitchers in the MLB, on a top-5 team.

3B, Bo Bichette

Bichette's ROS Ranking is on par with his preseason ranking, right inside the top-90 of players overall. Bichette is flashing great hitting on a hugely struggling Mets team. They seemingly cannot get any worse. In turn, Bichette shall rise, especially once Juan Soto returns.

The wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) is .261 while his xwOBA (Expected Weighted On-Base Average) is .302. As fantasy baseball managers decide what to do, they never look at the adjusted, expected statistics; they look at the plain numbers. Bichette is on the wrong side of luck, and as one of the best hitters in baseball, his stock is bound only to rise.

OF, Oneil Cruz

Cruz is playing fantastically, and we will bank on that to remain. Cruz is a sell-high candidate by many, and while that usually signals he's a player not to buy, we will buy this stock. Cruz is a 2026 breakout candidate with tremendous power. As pictured, his Statcast page is a wonder to see.

In 2026, Cruz has 5 home runs to date. He very likely will exceed 25 home runs, if not 35+. Cruz can be a top-10 hitter in 2026 fantasy baseball, and despite his early rise, you can still get him as a player ranked outside of the top-100 ROS Rankings.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: