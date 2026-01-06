Fantasy Basketball Impact of These 3 Leading Trae Young Trade Destinations

If you own Trae Young in Fantasy Basketball, you are surely very frustrated with his situation right now. However, he may have a brighter future soon to come. Rumors have come out today that the Hawks are actively shopping Young, and that would bode well for his Fantasy Value. In an effort to measure his future value, we will explore his (3) top destinations as of now.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, @TheSteinLine has learned, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.



More to come here: https://t.co/i9CobUR55T pic.twitter.com/k9xOa2DZas — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 5, 2026

A struggling team like the Wizards could use new beginnings with a superstar to sell tickets, hype, and a potential new build-around. Young could fit the script. They are reported to be on the outs with CJ McCollum and thus, very interested in taking on Trae Young.

Fantasy Impact

None of the Wizards top guards, outside of McCollum, lack much to be desired. Neither Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, or Tre Johnson are Top-4 on the team in Usage Rate. For a shot-friendly player in Young, he would surely thrive in Washington in regards to Fantasy Basketball. He would be the high-volume player that benefits from many high-scoring affairs while needing to support little else in the shooting game.

Fantasy Report: Trae Young Trend Upwards as a Wizard

Miami Heat

It has been said that the Heat could be in for an identity shift. They have failed to be true threats in the Eastern Confernece despite having some high-end talent. They could look to round out a big three with Young-Herro-Adebayo. Salaries would have to move around, but the Heat have been notably interested in making any moves, including that of Giannis Antetokuonmpo.

Fantasy Impact

Young might struggle to gain too much ground in this depth chart. The Heat move the ball around quite a bit and many players have >20% Usage Rates, including Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. This is not to say that Young would be irrelevant, but his ceiling may be limited in a Spoelstra offense that will demand ball-sharing.

Fantasy Report: Trae Young would have limited upside and notable risk to wait-and-see on. He would not be a tremendous buy-low candidate.

Dallas Mavericks

NEW: Trae Young now has a 55% chance to be traded to the Washington Wizards per Kalshi.



The Miami Heat come in next at a 27% chance to trade for Young. pic.twitter.com/CXY6J2BLZU — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 5, 2026

This us a rumor that is floating around. In fact, the Mavericks are the 3rd likeliest trade destination of Young (12%), per Kalshi. There are many dynamics at hand here. This includes uncertainty behind the future with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks also may just look to a new name to be an elite shot creator as a guard, and well, it helps sell tickets — a factor that many people tend to overlook.

Fantasy Impact

The Mavericks have a very deep depth chart. Young would surely start, but he may lack tremendous minutes while competing with the likes of RJ Nembhard Jr., Brandon Williams, D'Angelo Russell, and many others. This would be a risky move and, though Young improves from his Atlanta situation, this may not slot him in too highly as a Point Guard in Fantasy Basketball.

Fantasy Report: This would be another volatile trade that could see high output from Young, but he is likely limited in competition with a deep depth chart.

