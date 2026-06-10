Extensive Fantasy Basketball Implications of a Derrick White Trade Scenario to Magic

What does the future hold for the Boston Celtics? They sit at home right now watching their rivals, the New York Knicks, inch toward an NBA title. The Celtics were that team 24 months ago, but now, they are obsolete. Changes must be made... they know that, we know that, the players know that, and it shall happen in due time.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have been the two most notable names to be floated on the trade block for the Celtics. Today, we zero in on the latter of the two — Derrick White. He very well may get traded, and while the list of destinations runs deep, this scenario will focus on one of them: the Orlando Magic. They may want to improve their offense, and with that being the case, the Magic may go for White in this mock trade to bolster.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Magic are committed to Paolo Banchero, as he is their No. 1 scoring option for the takeover. No trade; even a trade for White will change that.

Franz Wagner is their No. 2 scoring option, at least for now. The German forward hybrid pairs high-and-low with Banchero to fuel this upcoming offense. Around them both? Complementary options via Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, and Wendell Carter Jr., among others. The Magic can use another elite scorer, and outside of Banchero and Wagner, they lack one.

By adding White, he will play shooting guard, and the Celtics will let him go, as they currently do.

Foreshadowing this Magic offense, it is hard to see an upgrade for White. The Magic are equally as good as the Celtics offensively, at best. White in Orlando would serve a similar role to the one he holds in Boston. That role is a secondary one. White could become the Magic's No. 2 scoring option, but that is much of what he was in 2025-26 when Jayson Tatum was out. While he will not lose any value, he will neither gain any. The move is quite lateral.

As for Boston, losing White means more work for Tatum and Brown. So long as the duo remains active in Boston, both players will have supreme usage rates that could each touch 30%. They will both be top-10 players in fantasy basketball while the rest of their Celtics roster lingers in purgatory.

Mock Trade Details

Magic Get:

SG, Derrick White

Celtics Get:

C, Wendell Carter Jr.

SG, Anthony Black

2031 2nd Round Pick

Why the Magic Say Yes

The Magic are in a window to win right now. They have contracts shelled out, but as time goes on, they will have to shell out even more. The Magic may not have been an elite NBA team in 2025-26, but they could be a contender in short order. For that reason, they may splash for White, much like they did with Desmond Bane.

White is owed $32 million in 2026-27 and $34 million the year after. While that is hefty, it is actually not astronomical by NBA standards. Multiple elite scorers make in excess of $45 million AAV. The deal is not awful, and the Magic shed two role players to cheapen the cost.

Why the Celtics Say Yes

The Celtics own two of the NBA's best scorers. Do they really need to keep another scorer in White? The team is better off shedding White in favor of more role players to fill the gap. Black can join the team as a great defensive weapon while Carter adds a much-needed presence in the frontcourt. Al Horford is not the answer...

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