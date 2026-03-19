Paolo Banchero Becomes the New Face of the Lakers in this Potential Trade Scenario

The NBA is a league where no player is ever safe, and rather, everyone is for sale at all times. No big sports leagues see the turnover that the NBA endures, and thus big names become tradeable assets in the blink of an eye. One team lightly being floated ahead of the offseason is the Magic's own, Paolo Banchero. Due for a supermax contract potentially in the next couple seasons, the Magic will be rumored more and more to deal Banchero off, and the of Lakers provide a fit to be had, as seen below.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Lakers are bound to lose LeBron James ahead of the 2026-27 season as he is on a $52 million expiring contract. As James nears the end of his career, Banchero may become the new future of the Lakers franchise. In turn, Banchero will maintain a very high usage rate. In fact, it may have a higher ceiling than he currently possesses, given the busy Magic depth chart.

Banchero on the Lakers in this scenario could make him a top-10 fantasy basketball player and definitely a top-15 player in preseason rankings. The mock trade makes Banchero a big winner for dynasty owners.

In Orlando, the roster remodels itself with a new, undecided centerpiece. All key players shall rise, but with volatility in store regarding free agency, draft picks, and a new offensive scheme. The risers would include Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, and most of all, Franz Wagner.

Mock Trade Details:

Lakers Get:

Paolo Banchero

Magic Get:

Austin Reaves

Jake LaRavia

2028 1st Round Pick Unprotected

2030 1st Round Pick Unprotected

2031 1st Round Pick Swap

Why the Lakers Accept the Trade

The Lakers must maintain their status as a premier franchise in the NBA. By doing so, the team must have a face of their franchise. As the Magic caution towards keeping Banchero's contract, the Lakers can care less. Banchero is being paid about 20% less than LeBron James is right now. The Lakers make this deal and get a new star.

It may be hard for the Lakers to consent to giving away Austin Reaves, a player with a 24.1 player efficiency rating. However, he wants a large contract sooner rather than later, with one year left on his current deal after 2026remaining. If the Lakers can get a star of this league and one locked down for years to come, they shall deal away Reaves for the long-term success of the team.

Why the Magic Accept the Trade

The gain future flexibility with their roster without Banchero. The Magic have failed to contend for an NBA title with this Banchero-led roster. Are they great? Yes, but not elite. The Magic might as well cut ties to a sinking line.

In turn, the Magic retain an elite guard in Reaves, who the team can extend if they so wish. If not, they still have Reaves through the 2026-27 season for $14.8 million, or about 30% of Banchero's due pay. The Magic will make out quite well in this deal by not only gaining Reaves but also multiple first-round picks for years to come. If the Lakers struggle in any of those years, this pick becomes a massive victory. That is a minor gamble, but one worth making.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: