Fantasy Basketball Managers May Wish Upon a Tyler Herro Trade Re-Route from the Bucks

The Miami Heat made big news in the early hours of Tuesday morning, trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The deal takes the forefront of the NBA news cycle, but while many focus on Giannis as the star at hand, he is not the only name affected. Tyler Herro was the flagship Heat player sent up to Milwaukee, and it comes with drastic changes to his long-term outlook. How does Herro perform in fantasy basketball? Let's work it out.

Tyler Herro's Fantasy Basketball Impact

We must first analyze the brand new Bucks depth chart.

Position Starter Backup Point Guard Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Shooting Guard Tyler Herro Cormac Ryan Small Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. AJ Green Power Forward Kyle Kuzma Pete Nance Center Myles Turner Kel'el Ware

In due time, the Bucks will sort themselves out offensively. The above depth chart is implied and very much volatile. Nonetheless, it is clear direction that Herro and Jaquez Jr. are slated to own the offense as the 1-2 options.

In the 2025-26 player efficiency ratings, Herro ranked 95th-best in the NBA. Ryan Rollins ranked 121st and Jaquez Jr., 143rd. Kyle Kuzma trailed, ranking 187th.

The expectation will be that Herro is the No. 1 player, both in scoring and in usage rate. He can expect usage in the mid-20s, with points per game also in the mid-20s. However, this bars a Herro re-route of a trade, which is rumored to be an option as the offseason progresses. Herro will rank as a top-50 player in fantasy basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to the Miami Heat: Complete Fantasy Basketball Breakdown

The remainder of this Bucks team will be set in specific roles. Rollins will bring up the ball as the point guard and will often be the 2nd/3rd scoring option. Rollins scored 17.3 points per game on 47.2% from the field in 2025-26. If Herro does not take the shot, Jaquez Jr. will aid from the wing, with sharp-shooting evident in his 50.7% field goal percentage in 2025-26. In the low post, it will be Kuzma as the main scorer, while Myles Turner is the pure rim-protector, with scoring depending on his matchup.

The Bucks will ultimately be a below-average NBA offense. The ceiling Herro's is limited, although his floor is also high, given a non-risky role. So long as Herro is a healthy Buck, he will do as he pleases on offense, likely spanning over 35 minutes per game.

Projected Bucks Player 2026-27 Fantasy Rankings

Tyler Herro: 40-45th Overall

Kyle Kuzma: 80-90th Overall

Ryan Rollins: 90th-100th Overall

Kel'el Ware: 90-100th Overall

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 105-115th Overall

Myles Turner: 110-120th Overall

The strategy when focusing on Bucks in fantasy basketball is simply risk versus reward. Who has a high ceiling? That would be Ware, who will have an elevated role in great basketball that features elite pure rim-protection. Herro will have a moderate ceiling, but a high floor, so he is not quite a buy in fantasy basketball, but certainly not a trade-away candidate either.

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