Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Is Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Compromised by Injury?

Saquon Barkley has been dealing with a hamstring and back injury. That played a key role in his limited Week 8 performance; he got 13 rushing attempts, only two more than Elijah Mitchell. I understand how frustrating this can be for fantasy managers. Not only is Barkley playing hurt, but the Eagles have two wins, six losses, and a banged-up team around him, including his QB1. Here is what to do in a buy, sell, or hold debate.

The Case of Saquon Barkley

Let's first discuss Barkley's injuries. He has a hamstring injury, which reduced his Week 8 playing time.

Barkley never fully came out of the game, which is good news. He is not totally physically compromised.

A study with the National Library of Medicine is consistent with his time missed, totaling just over two weeks. But a high re-injury risk remains, especially in Week 9, prior to the bye week.

In Week 7, Barkley left the game but returned later. In Week 8, he played many early snaps, then was limited as the game progressed. Fantasy managers can hope that he is cautiously managed in Week 9, and get healthier through the Week 10 bye.

Barkley also has a back injury, which may be related to his hamstring. It seems to involve tightness and spasms, which are treatable. I cannot tell you how far below 100% Barkley is playing. That adds to the concern.

However, in Week 8, NextGenStats recorded a Barkley run at 19.55 MPH, the 16th-fastest in the NFL. He does pass the eye test; Barkley must stay healthy as the weeks go on. So long as he stays healthy, Barkley has a top-10 ceiling at his position.

Will Saquon Be Traded?

Barkley has been a centerpiece of trade rumors over the past week or so. As of November 1, sources report that Barkley will not be traded. Fantasy managers can maintain a clear perspective on his outlook for the final nine games.

Buy, Sell, or Hold: Saquon Barkley

Barkley isn't blacklisted on the buy-low block, but he's not the ideal candidate. His injury is risk factor No. 1. His struggling offense, the worst-rated by ESPN's FPI, is risk factor No. 2. High-upside trade targets are available at or below Barkley's current market value. So he is not a buy-low.

Barkley's value is near its season low. He did not play in Weeks 5 and 6, and he has not played at full usage in Weeks 7 and 8. The stock won't net enthralling returns. FantasyPros ranks him RB22 in its rest-of-season running back rankings. But as talented as Barkley is, his ceiling is still that of a top-10 running back in fantasy football on a weekly basis.

If you're trying to sell, the best possible return at running back might be Quinshon Judkins or Jonah Coleman, based on those cited rankings. Neither has a very high ceiling for a variety of reasons.

The verdict: Barkley should be held in fantasy football. That Week 10 bye will be vital for his recovery. Then Week 11 will be the week to start a late-season fantasy surge for one of the NFL's most talented weapons.

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