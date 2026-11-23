Malik Nabers and the New York Giants are on a roll. Three months ago, nobody expected this team to win the NFC East. Now, they are the favorites to do so. Following an unexpected Week 11 win over the Jaguars, it is a good time to revisit Malik Nabers' fantasy case. Is he in a prime spot to buy low, sell high, or neither?

The following are the Rest-of-Season Rankings of Nabers across different fantasy platforms:

The Case to Buy Malik Nabers

Over his last four games, Nabers has 34 targets, 24 receptions, 253 yards, and 1 touchdown. In that span, he ranks as follows, per game, at wide receiver:

10th in Targets

9th in Receptions

20th in Yards

19th in PPR Fantasy Points

Nabers is producing at a great volume; he needs more touchdowns. I imagine that should start to show. His upcoming schedule is quite average. Nabers' opponents from now through Week 17 rank as follows against wide receivers, per game:

1 = Tough ; 32nd = Easy

15th in Targets Allowed

18th in Receptions Allowed

19th in Receiving Yards Allowed

17th in Touchdowns Allowed

18th in PPR Points Allowed

At his best, Nabers is arguably a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL. It could be worth the gamble for your fantasy football championship push.

The Case to Sell Malik Nabers

JJ McCarthy is completing 59% of his passes. He has scored no more than 1 touchdown pass in any game, and he has thrown for 173 yards or fewer in two of his last three games. Is it sustainable to get Nabers to WR1 status in fantasy football?

Nabers has a limited ceiling, at least by the looks of it. Per ESPN's FPI ratings, the Giants have the 22nd-ranked offense and are the NFL's 19th-best team. The Giants' victory defied the odds, and the team may be due for a regression.

Buy, Sell, or Hold Malik Nabers?

It all depends on the returns that you can get in fantasy football. Nabers is worth both buying and selling.

If Nabers can be sold for a low-end WR1 price, he is worth selling. The best prospects I would trade Nabers for are wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Tetairoa McMillan, and George Pickens.

On the flip side, you can buy Nabers at the right price. If a fellow fantasy manager is low on Nabers, you can buy them by flipping one of these examples: Chris Olave or Drake London.

On average, Nabers is a hold candidate. He is not very risky to hold given his role in the offense. But consider all options and play it savvy. Take on minimal risk and maximum reward.

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