Fantasy Football Managers Must Panic About Justin Jefferson and His Bad Quarterbacks
Justin Jefferson has been an underperforming asset in Fantasy Football. He has been a victim of JJ McCarthy's subpar play at Quarterback. Jefferson will always have tremendous upside, but it has lacked to be seen. We will hope that the tides may turn ahead of the Fantasy Football playoffs. Today, we will analyze the situation, especially as McCarthy is in concussion protocol, and determine whether to buy, sell, or hold onto Jefferson.
2025 Stats: Justin Jefferson
Jefferson has played 11 Games this season. He has 99 Targets (32% Target Share), 60 Receptions, 795 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. Jefferson is the WR19, despite having been drafted as the WR2 and 5th player overall.
He has the volume that we all had expected. In fact, you can argue that Jefferson has volume higher than expected. This issue is that his lacking Quarterback play has failed to get him in the endzone. The Vikings are 26th in Passing Touchdowns (13).
Analyzing the Struggles
The is clearly a matter of Quarterback play. McCarthy is the main culprit. On 6 Games Played, McCarthy has a 54% Completion Percentage (36th/36 Quarterbacks). He also has just 165 Passing Yards per Game. For a 32% Target Share player like Jefferson, that would imply around only 50 Yards per Game out of a player that should be going to 75+ on average.
Jefferson has also seen a dip in Red Zone Target Share. He only has about 20% of Red Zone Targets (11). When looking at the offensive performance in the Red Zone, I was actually surprised. I had figured that Minnesota might be run-heavy, but it is a total 180. The Vikings pass the ball at a 63% rate in the Red Zone, but only on less than (8) Red Zone Plays per Game. They just do not get the ball into the hands of Jefferson.
What to Expect
The fact that McCarthy is in concussion protocol could only mean worse things. Max Brosmer is the backup and he would start if necessary. He is a 2025 undrafted rookie out of Minnesota. The expectations would not be high and they would probably try to get run-heavy. Ultimately, Minnesota will struggle if Brosmer starts. Jefferson will suffer even further.
We could dive into the Vikings schedule, but the level of play shows me that is means little-to-nothing. Jefferson has the relative volume of a Top-3 Wide Receiver, but he is a WR2 with the level of passing offense that is being put out.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Justin Jefferson
I see a world where selling Jefferson would profit you. Jefferson must be sold as a low-end WR1 to gain returns worth sacrificing the upside for. Here are some players to target as potential high-upside options:
- Nico Collins
- Chris Olave
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Breece Hall
I would currently value Jefferson as where he stands: a 3rd rounder, mid-to-high level WR2. At name value, it can be hard to let him go, but he cannot produce with high-upside without a reliable Quarterback. He does not have one, and will not have one this year.